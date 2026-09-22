Prof R K Uppal

uppalmlt@gmail.Com

India ranks among the world's largest producers of doctoral graduates and scientific publications. Yet behind the impressive numbers lies a deepening quality crisis that undermines research integrity, academic credibility, and the country's innovation ambitions.

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The Scale of the Problem.

India awards tens of thousands of PhDs every year and has become one of the top three global sources of peer-reviewed papers. Publication volumes and patent filings have risen sharply. However, impact metrics tell a different story:

* Citation rates and the share of highly cited papers remain comparatively low.

* Only a small fraction of Indian research appears in top-tier international journals.

* Many doctoral theses recycle existing work with limited originality, rely on purchased analyses or ghostwriting, or contain significant plagiarism.

* Predatory and cloned journals continue to absorb large volumes of low-value output.

* Retraction rates have risen, and paper mills actively target scholars under pressure to publish.

Elite institutions such as the IITs, IISc, and IISERs generally maintain higher standards. The quality deficit is far more acute in many state universities, private institutions, and Tier-2/3 colleges, where supervision, infrastructure, and research culture are often weak. The several structural factors drive the crisis:

* Incentive distortion - Rankings, accreditation scores, and career progression have long rewarded publication volume over originality, depth, or real-world relevance. Earlier mandatory publication requirements for PhD submission accelerated the problem.

* Weak supervision and infrastructure - Overburdened or inadequately trained guides, limited laboratory and library resources, and chronic underfunding of research (R&D spending remains around 0.6-0.7% of GDP) constrain rigorous work.

* Admission and evaluation gaps - Heavy reliance on standardized tests can prioritize exam performance over research aptitude. Progress monitoring and external examination processes are inconsistent in many places.

* Career pressures - many candidates pursue PhDs primarily for employment or promotion rather than genuine research interest. Low stipends, delayed funding, and limited industry absorption of doctorates intensify desperation.

The result is a system that often functions more as a degree-producing factory than a generator of new knowledge. The consequences for research and innovation. High-volume, low-impact doctoral output does not build a strong knowledge economy. Genuine innovation requires original insight, rigorous peer review, and the ability to translate ideas into technologies, policies, or deeper understanding. When large numbers of PhDs fall short on these counts, the effects include:

* Reduced global influence of Indian research.

* Weak translation of academic work into usable patents, products, or startups (especially in deep-tech fields).

* Continued brain drain of high-potential talent.

* Erosion of trust in Indian academic credentials.

* Limited capacity to address national challenges or compete at the frontier of fields such as AI.

"India's PhD quality crisis is a growing concern for higher education, research and national development. The challenge is not simply the number of doctoral degrees awarded, but whether they produce original knowledge, meaningful innovation and practical solutions. In many institutions, doctoral education has become focused on publications, promotions and degree completion rather than rigorous inquiry. Weak research methods, inadequate supervision, plagiarism, predatory journals, repetitive topics and limited industry collaboration further damage academic credibility. Expanding PhD programmes without sufficient faculty, infrastructure and mentoring has intensified the problem. India must move from a quantity-driven system to one centered on quality, originality and impact. Universities should strengthen admission procedures, supervisor accountability, research ethics, peer review and postdoctoral evaluation. Doctoral scholars must receive better training in methodology, academic writing and responsible research practices. Industry, government and communities should also help identify relevant research priorities. "

India's gains in overall publication volume and Global Innovation Index rankings are real, but they risk remaining fragile if quality does not improve in parallel.

Reform Efforts and the Path Forward.

The University Grants Commission has tightened rules in recent years-strengthening admission processes, introducing ethics coursework, enhancing plagiarism and AI-detection checks, and acting against non-compliant institutions. The earlier mandatory publication requirement for thesis submission has been relaxed in some contexts. Elite institutions continue to produce strong doctoral work, and certain metrics (faculty qualification levels, selected patent outcomes) show improvement. Sustained progress, however, requires deeper shifts:

* Reorienting incentives toward research quality, originality, and impact rather than raw counts.

* Investing in faculty development, better supervision norms, and research infrastructure beyond Tier-1 institutions.

* Strengthening industry-academia linkages so that doctoral work addresses real problems.

* Reducing administrative burdens and giving research programs greater autonomy.

* Creating clearer career pathways that value rigorous scholarship.

India does not lack talent. The crisis is systemic. Without decisive action to raise doctoral standards, the gap between quantity and excellence will continue to constrain the country's research ecosystem and long-term innovation potential.

(The author is Principal, SPS Badal College of Mgt. and Tech., Gidderbaha, Punjab)