India’s Partition Greatest Blunder Of History, PoJK Retrieval Only Pending Issue: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Jul 26 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today described India's Partition as "the greatest blunder of history" and said that the retrieval of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) remains the only pending issue between India and Pakistan. He said the security landscape of the country has undergone a decisive transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with India's response to external aggression evolving from a reactive approach to one marked by resolve, preparedness and decisive action.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration organised by the Jammu Kashmir Peoples' Forum in collaboration with the POJK Youth Forum, a unit of Mirpur Balidan Bhawan Samity, at the Kashmiri Cultural Centre, New Delhi. Member of Parliament Ms. Bansuri Swaraj attended the programme as the Guest of Honour, while Col. K.K. Sharma (SC, SM & Bar), a Kargil War Veteran, presided over the function. The event was organised under the leadership of Sh. Mahinder Mehta, Convenor of the Jammu Kashmir Peoples' Forum, along with the POJK Youth Forum, to pay homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Describing Kargil Vijay Diwas as an occasion of remembrance as well as renewed national resolve, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the victory symbolises the indomitable courage of the Indian Armed Forces and the nation's unwavering commitment to safeguard India's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said the lessons of Kargil remain relevant even today as the challenges confronting the country continue to demand constant vigilance and national unity.

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Tracing the historical context of the Kargil conflict, the Minister said the events of 1999 cannot be viewed in isolation but as part of a prolonged sequence of developments beginning with the Partition. Calling Partition "the greatest blunder of history", he said the decision inflicted immense human suffering, displaced millions and laid the foundation for decades of hostility, including the wars of 1947, 1965, 1971 and Kargil, as well as sustained cross-border terrorism and proxy warfare. He also recalled the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits as one of the gravest humanitarian tragedies witnessed in independent India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India has fundamentally transformed its national security approach over the last decade. He said the Government adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, strengthened border management and replaced a reactive security doctrine with a proactive strategy capable of responding decisively to external aggression. This shift, he said, has significantly enhanced national confidence and strengthened India's ability to safeguard its territorial integrity.

The Minister said peace and development share a mutually reinforcing relationship and pointed to the unprecedented transformation witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir in recent years. He referred to major infrastructure projects, including railway connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, the world's highest railway bridge, new AIIMS institutions, long-pending irrigation projects and accelerated development initiatives that have improved the quality of life and strengthened public confidence. He said sustained peace has enabled rapid development, while development itself has emerged as a powerful force for lasting stability.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the country's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing has further strengthened national security. He noted that India has substantially expanded indigenous defence production, developed advanced strategic capabilities and emerged as a significant exporter of defence equipment, reflecting the country's technological progress and strategic confidence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to developments across the Line of Control, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the pace of development in Jammu & Kashmir has become a source of inspiration for people living in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Recalling the unanimous Parliamentary Resolution of 1994, he said there is no issue between India and Pakistan except the retrieval of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, reaffirming that PoJK is an integral part of India.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil War, Dr. Jitendra Singh called upon the younger generation to draw inspiration from their courage, patriotism and selfless sacrifice. He said the spirit of Kargil continues to inspire every Indian to work towards a stronger, secure, self-reliant and developed nation while remaining steadfast in the collective commitment to preserve India's unity, sovereignty and national interests.