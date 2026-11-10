India’s pace assault puts NZ on the brink as visitors eye series triumph

HAMILTON, Nov 9: There was a time when India's overseas fortunes were often measured by how well their batsmen negotiated the moving ball. The tables appear to have turned. It is now India's fast bowlers who are making opposition batsmen search for answers, and New Zealand have discovered just how uncomfortable that examination can be.

As the two sides prepare for the third ODI of the five-match series at Seddon Park on Tuesday, India have the luxury of a 2-0 lead and the opportunity to wrap up the contest with remaining games. More importantly, they have acquired something that can prove even more valuable on overseas tours: confidence in their pace attack.

The way India's seamers have operated in the opening two matches would have given their captain considerable satisfaction. They have not merely taken wickets; they have dictated the terms of the contest, forcing New Zealand's batsmen to abandon their preferred methods and play under sustained pressure.

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Gurnoor Brar has been particularly impressive, his ability to extract bounce and maintain discipline making him a difficult proposition. His four-wicket haul in Wellington, where he returned figures of four for 30, was instrumental in restricting the hosts to 134.

Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj have complemented him well, while the supporting bowlers have ensured that New Zealand have found little breathing space.

For a side playing at home, New Zealand's batting performances have been disappointing. Daryl Mitchell has shown the application required to negotiate difficult conditions, but one batsman cannot be expected to repair the damage every time. The top order must take responsibility, particularly against an India attack that has shown little inclination to offer easy scoring opportunities.

The challenge for Mitchell Santner's men is therefore quite clear. They need to spend time at the crease, leave deliveries outside off stump with greater judgement and resist the temptation to manufacture shots when the bowlers have them under pressure. Against disciplined fast bowling, patience is often as important as stroke-making.

India, however, cannot afford complacency. Their own batting has had moments of uncertainty, and the middle-order recovery in Wellington underlined the importance of partnerships. Shubman Gill will want greater contributions from the top order, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be expected to provide the experience and stability that can make the difference.

Hamilton could offer another interesting examination for the fast bowlers, with Seddon Park traditionally providing assistance to seamers. If the conditions are favourable, India's quicks will fancy their chances of continuing their impressive run.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are playing for survival. Another defeat would leave the series beyond their reach, making Tuesday's encounter particularly important for the hosts.

India have already demonstrated that they possess the bowling resources to trouble New Zealand in their own backyard. The question now is whether the hosts can find the resolve and batting discipline to withstand the examination.

For the visitors, a third successive victory would not simply seal the series. It would also send out a message that India's fast-bowling strength is no longer confined to familiar conditions at home.

The third ODI begins at 7.30 am IST. (UNI)