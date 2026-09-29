KATHMANDU, Sept 29: India's outgoing envoy to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Tuesday discussed bilateral relations and mutual cooperation with Prime Minister Balendra Shah in a farewell meeting here.

Srivastava called on Shah at his office in Kathmandu as he prepares to return to India after completing his four-year tenure, according to the Prime Minister's secretariat.

"Called on Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Balen Shah ji (@ShahBalen) for a farewell meeting as I prepare to leave Nepal. Thanked him and Government of Nepal for their support in progressing our bilateral partnership throughout my tenure," Indian Ambassador Srivastava posted on X after the meeting.

During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual cooperation, the PM's office said.

Prime Minister Shah said that there have always been deep and cordial relations between Nepal and India, extending special thanks to the Government of India for providing support to Nepal at the time of natural disasters, including floods and landslides, it said.

Shah also congratulated Srivastava for completing his tenure successfully and extended best wishes for his future endeavours.

Extending special thanks to the Government and people of Nepal for their cooperation, Srivastava said that many development projects were completed during his tenure as the Indian Ambassador to Nepal.

Srivastava, who has served as India's Ambassador to Nepal since June 2022, is returning to India on October 1. (PTI)