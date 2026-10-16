From Feeding to Nourishing

Dr Rajiv Singh

India has transformed from a food-deficient nation into a food-surplus country. It is the world's largest producer of milk, pulses and spices and the second-largest producer of foodgrains, fruits, vegetables, cotton, sugar, tea and farmed fish. Foodgrain production reached an estimated 376.56 Mt. In 2024-25, India produced 247.87 Mt of milk, 149.11 billion eggs and 10.50 Mt of meat. In J$K, foodgrain production reached 21.18 lakh tonnes (Lt) in 2024-25, while horticultural production stood at 26.92 Lt and vegetable production at 0.496 Lt. Fresh and dry fruit exports were valued at approximately ?5,683 crore. Milk production reached 31.77 Lt, alongside 251.46 million eggs, 37,605 tonnes of mutton, 71,561 tonnes of poultry meat and 29,400 tonnes of fish. However, food abundance does not automatically ensure nutrition security. Access, affordability, dietary diversity, food safety and nutritional quality remain critical. The 2025 Global Hunger Index ranked India 102nd among 123 countries, placing it in the serious category, although its methodology and interpretation remain debated. Climate change, post-harvest losses, micronutrient deficiencies and dietary inequalities further complicate the challenge.

World Food Day, observed on 16 October, carries the 2026 theme, "Innovate today. Nourish tomorrow." Our priority must now be to translate food abundance into safe, affordable, diverse and nutritious diets, ensuring equitable access and sustainable food systems.

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Dietary Requirements and Food Availability: The ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition's Dietary Guidelines (2024), under "My Plate for the Day," recommends ~300 ml of milk/curd, 300 g of vegetables, 100 g of fruit and 85 g of pulses, eggs and/or flesh foods daily for a healthy adult. WHO/FAO estimates indicate a safe protein intake of about 0.83 g/kg b. wt./day for healthy adults.

In 2024-25, India's per-capita availability was ~485 g of milk/day, 106 eggs/year, 7.5 kg of meat/year, 54 g of pulses, eggs and flesh foods/day, 255 g of vegetables and 180 g of fruit daily. In J&K, milk availability was 595 g/day, eggs 14/year and meat 6.48 kg/year. Availability, however, does not equal consumption because of wastage, exports, unequal distribution, affordability and dietary preferences.

Current Status of Nutritional Security:

Child Malnutrition: NFHS-6 (2023-24) reports that nationally, 29.3% of children under five are stunted, 19% wasted, 5.2% severely wasted, 31.8% underweight and 1.3% overweight. In J&K, the corresponding figures are 21.4%, 10.6%, 4.1%, 14.5% and 9.2%, respectively, indicating lower undernutrition but substantially higher childhood overweight.

Protein Adequacy and Dietary Quality: A 2026 consumer survey commissioned by Country Delight and conducted with LocalCircles found that six in ten urban respondents surveyed did not consume protein-rich foods daily. Although not nationally representative, it highlights concerns about dietary adequacy, quality, affordability and regular consumption.

Micronutrient Deficiencies-"Hidden Hunger": NFHS-5 reported anaemia among 67.1% of children aged 6-59 months, 59.1% of adolescent girls and 57% of women nationally, compared with 72.7%, 76.2% and 65.9%, respectively, in J&K. Among pregnant women, prevalence was lower in J&K (44.1%) than nationally (52.2%). Several studies have reported deficiencies of iron, vitamin B12, folate, vitamins A and D, and iodine which can impair immunity, growth, cognition and maternal health. NFHS-6 reports iodized-salt use in 96% of J&K households, against 94.2% nationally; vitamin-A supplementation reached 84% of J&K children aged 9-35 months, compared with 82.3% nationally (NFHS-5). Supplementation, however, should complement-not substitute for-a balanced diet.

Overweight, Obesity and NCDs: NFHS-6 shows overweight or obesity among J&K adults aged 15-49 years at 36.7% of women and 27.1% of men, versus 30.7% and 22.9% nationally. Urban women are particularly affected (48.7%, compared with 33.3% in rural areas). NCDs-including cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases-account for around 2/3rd of deaths. Poor dietary quality, excessive consumption of energy-dense foods and inadequate physical activity are important modifiable risk factors.

Causes of Nutritional Insecurity:

Poverty and Inequality: Malnutrition disproportionately affects socio-economically vulnerable groups. The high cost of nutrient-rich foods, including pulses, milk, fruits and vegetables, makes balanced diets unaffordable for many households.

Gaps in Health and Nutrition Services: Inadequate antenatal care, anaemia screening, growth monitoring, nutrition counselling and timely treatment of malnutrition continue to affect women, infants and young children.

Nutrition Transition: Urbanisation, changing lifestyles and food preferences have increased consumption of processed and ultra-processed foods (UPFs), raising concerns about diet quality. However, household food expenditure also indicates a gradual shift towards more diverse diets. According to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, cereals accounted for about 5% of rural consumption expenditure in 2022-23, down from 12% in 2011-12. Expenditure shares for milk and milk products, eggs, fish and meat, fruits, and vegetables were ~8-9%, 4.91%, 3.71% and 5.38%, compared with 2011-12 status of 9.1%, 3.6%, 1.9% and 4.8%, respectively. These changes reflect evolving food choices but do not necessarily guarantee nutritionally balanced diets.

Key Challenges

Poor Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Contaminated food and water and poor sanitation can cause repeated intestinal infections and dysfunction, impairing nutrient absorption and undermining nutrition interventions.

Low Nutrition Literacy: Limited nutrition awareness, cultural preferences and changing lifestyles influence food choices. Excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), often high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats, increases the risk of obesity and diet-related diseases. ICMR-NIN's 2024 Dietary Guidelines provide indicative thresholds for fat, sugar, salt and energy per 100g of solid foods at >4.2g, >3.0g, >0.625g and 250 kcal and 100ml of liquid foods at >1.5g, >2.0g, >0.175g and 70 kcal, respectively. Consumption of locally available, seasonal and traditional foods has reduced.

Double Burden and Intergenerational Malnutrition: Persistent undernutrition coexists with rising overweight and obesity. Maternal undernutrition can contribute to adverse birth outcomes and childhood malnutrition, perpetuating an intergenerational cycle. Prevention must begin before pregnancy and continue through early childhood.

Limited Scope for Agricultural Productivity Growth: With little scope to expand cultivated land, production growth depends on raising productivity. Soil degradation, declining fertility, water stress, climate variability and land conversion threaten output. Rising CO? and heat stress may also reduce the protein and micronutrient content of staple crops. In 2025, extreme weather reportedly affected India on 331 of 334 days, impacting nearly 17.4 million hectares of cropland. Climate projections indicate that 2.5 to 4.9°C increase in temperature could decrease the wheat yield by 41-52% and rice yield by 32-40%.

Slow Adoption of Agricultural Technologies: Between 2014 and 2022, ICAR released 1,956 high-yielding and stress-tolerant crop varieties and hybrids, including biofortified varieties. Adoption may be constrained by farmers' established preferences, limited market incentives and uncertain demand for nutritionally enhanced produce.

Post-Harvest Losses: Inadequate storage, cold-chain facilities, transportation, processing and distribution cause losses, reducing food availability, farmers' returns and access to nutritious produce.

Strategies to Tackle Nutritional Paradox

Strengthen Local Food Systems: Support FPOs, SHGs and micro-food-processing enterprises through schemes such as PMFME, alongside better storage, market intelligence and supply chain infrastructure.

Improve Affordability: Strengthen social protection, price stabilisation mechanisms and targeted fiscal measures to make nutritious foods accessible to vulnerable households.

Promote Dietary Diversity: Encourage millets, pulses, horticultural crops, kitchen gardens, eggs, dairy and locally available nutritious traditional foods through public nutrition programmes.

Reform Agricultural Incentives: Gradually align MSPs, procurement and agricultural incentives to encourage pulses, millets and oilseeds, particularly in water-stressed regions.

Combat Anaemia and Micronutrient Deficiencies: Strengthen Anaemia Mukt Bharat through screening, iron-folic acid supplementation, deworming, dietary counselling and timely treatment, prioritising adolescent girls, pregnant women and young children.

Address Obesity and NCDs: Tackle undernutrition and overnutrition through balanced diets, physical activity, public awareness and early monitoring.

Create Healthier Food Environments: Strengthen nutrition education in schools, improve front-of-pack nutrition information, promote healthier alternatives and regulate unhealthy-food marketing to children. Fiscal measures, including health taxes on high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) products, are policy options to discourage excessive consumption.

Government Initiatives:

Country has built an extensive food and nutrition-support architecture. The PDS and PMGKAY have strengthened access to basic foodgrains. Automation of Fair Price Shops and the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) initiative have strengthened transparency and enabled eligible beneficiaries, to access their foodgrain entitlements across the country. Programmes such as PM POSHAN and Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 address nutrition among children, adolescents and mothers. Anaemia-control and micronutrient interventions, food fortification and biofortification further seek to improve the nutritional quality of diets.

The next challenge, however, is to ensure that these interventions translate into better diets and better health outcomes. Technology can strengthen this transition. Digital platforms such as the Poshan Tracker and AgriStack, along with emerging AI-enabled agricultural advisory systems such as Bharat-VISTAAR, can improve targeting, traceability, farm-level advice and delivery of services. Similarly, investments in cold-chain infrastructure, food processing and post-harvest management can reduce losses and make nutritious foods such as fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs and fish more accessible throughout the year.

Country must move from "feeding" to "nourishing" its population. This requires coordinated action across agriculture, health, education, sanitation and social protection. Priorities must include diversifying food production, scaling up biofortification, making nutritious diets affordable, strengthening cold chains, reducing post-harvest losses and promoting climate-resilient, resource-efficient agriculture. Digital technologies, scientific innovation and stronger value chains must connect farmers to markets and consumers to healthier food choices.

Achieving SDG 2, particularly Target 2.2, demands sustained commitment to ending all forms of malnutrition. World Food Day 2026's theme, "Innovate today. Nourish tomorrow," must translate into action today-building an Evergreen Revolution that advances productivity, nutritional well-being and ecological sustainability for future generations.

(The author is Former Professor, SKUAST-Jammu)