NEW DELHI, Sep 4 : The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has launched a Seafarer Tracking Module on the eNAVIK Portal, in view of the prevailing geopolitical tensions and heightened maritime security threats.

DGMA in a circular said the module is operating in its beta version.

"Once updated, the said module provides a centralised operational view of Indian seafarers' onboard vessels, especially operating in high-risk regions," the DGMA said.

Advertisement

The circular said the module also provides region-wise data on vessels and seafarers, facilitating enhanced maritime coordinated response during emergencies.

DGMA said with immediate effect, all recruitment and placement services licence (RPSLs) and shipowners/operators shall ensure all vessels, along with its Indian crew on board which are operating in high-risk areas are updated in this module on priority.

Merchant shipping and seafarers are facing increased risks in various regions, including the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Bab-el-Mandeb, Black Sea, and Somalia.

A significant number of Indian seafarers are serving onboard both Indian-flagged and foreign-flagged vessels operating in or transiting through these regions, exposing them to the associated maritime security risks.

In view of the above, the directorate considers it necessary to establish a mechanism for monitoring Indian seafarers operating in these areas, with a view to facilitating timely information, coordination and prompt response in the event of any eventuality. (PTI)