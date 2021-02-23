India’s health sector overcame trial by fire amid COVID: PM Narendra Modi

Aim to eliminate tuberculosis from country by 2025, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Terming this year’s Health Budget as extraordinary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that last year was “trial by fire” for India and its health sector because of COVID-19 but the country successfully overcame the challenge.

Addressing a webinar on the budget implementation of the health sector, PM Modi said, “The budget allocated for the health sector now is extraordinary. It shows our commitment to this sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lesson to be prepared to fight similar challenges in future.”

On the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said, “Last year was trial by fire for India, world and the whole of humanity. I am pleased to say that country’s health sector has successfully overcome this challenge. We succeeded in saving scores of lives.”

Coronavirus has taught us a lesson to fight and be prepared for future challenges, PM Modi said, adding “that is why it is essential to strengthening our health sector.”

“We have to focus on everything. Form medical equipment to medicines, from ventilators to vaccines, from scientific research to surveillance infrastructure,” he added.

“Today, the world’s trust in India’s health sector is at a new high. We have to be prepared for the increasing demand for the ‘Made in India’ vaccines,” PM Modi said.

He further said that to keep India healthy, the government is working on four main things-prevention of illness and promotion of wellness, healthcare access to all, building health infrastructure and increase in quality and quantity of healthcare professionals, to work in a focused manner.

Underscoring the significant importance of health and wellbeing for the growth and development of the country, the Budget allocation for the same was increased to Rs 2,23,846 crore in 2021-22 as against this year’s Rs 94,452 crore, according to an official release. This manifests into an increase of 137 per cent, it added.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Central government is aiming to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) from the country by 2025 and added that the Centre is not only investing in healthcare but also focusing on bringing in employment opportunities.

Addressing a webinar on the budget implementation of the health sector, PM Modi said, “We aim to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025. Wearing masks, early diagnosis and treatment are also important in its prevention.”

The annual TB report 2020 released in June last year revealed that that around 24.04 lakh TB patients have been notified in 2019. This amounts to a 14 per cent increase in TB notification as compared to the year 2018. (AGENCY)