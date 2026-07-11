NEW DELHI, Jul 10 : India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission, Operation Amistad, following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, has concluded successfully with the return of the Indian contingent to New Delhi today.

"Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Elo na Rodr guez G mez, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the timely help, support and solidarity extended by India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

On June 26, two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft carried to Venezuela a 41-member contingent from the Indian Army's 60 Para Field Hospital Unit, comprising surgeons, anaesthesiologists, orthopaedic surgeons, dental and other physicians, paramedical staff and support personnel; along with two BHISHM Cubes, which are state-of-the-art modular and portable mobile mini-hospitals designed for rapid disaster response; 6 tons of essential medicines and medical equipment, and 30 tons of emergency relief supplies, including tents, solar lamps, portable water purifiers, and generator sets.

Advertisement

Operation Amistad was undertaken in close coordination with the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, whose support and facilitation enabled the swift deployment and effective functioning of the Indian Army Field Hospital.

During its deployment, the Field Hospital provided critical assistance and care to hundreds of earthquake-impacted persons, carrying out over 8,000 medical procedures and laboratory investigations, including over 20 major surgeries.

"The Government of India conveys its sincere appreciation to the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for the assistance and cooperation extended to the Indian contingent throughout the mission," the MEA said.

"Operation Amistad underscores the enduring friendship and solidarity between India and Venezuela, and reflects India's abiding commitment to stand steadfastly with partner countries in difficult times, in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam "The World Is One Family"," the statement added.

(UNI)