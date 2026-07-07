NEW DELHI, July 7: Highlighting that India's growth story "remains intact" even as the world continues to grapple with uncertainty, FMCG major Dabur India said it is betting on rising consumer aspirations and strong domestic demand to drive its future expansion.

Addressing the shareholders in the latest Annual Report, Dabur India Chairman Mohit Burman said India stood out amid a turbulent global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures.

"As we look to the future, the world will likely remain uncertain. However, what gives me confidence is the strength of our fundamentals. India's growth story remains intact. Consumer aspirations continue to rise," he said.

The global environment throughout the year was marked by uncertainty and disruption. From geopolitical tensions-fuelled supply chain disruptions to persistent inflationary pressures, businesses across the world had to operate amid heightened volatility," he said.

"Yet, these very challenges also reinforced an important lesson â€“ resilience is built over time, and it is tested in moments such as these. Against this backdrop, India's growth story continued to stand out. Supported by strong domestic consumption, policy continuity and an increasingly aspirational consumer base, India remained one of the fastest-growing major economies," said Burman.

Backed by robust domestic consumption, policy continuity and an increasingly aspirational consumer base, India continued to be among the fastest-growing major economies during the year, he noted, adding that the strength of domestic demand gave companies like Dabur a solid foundation to pursue long-term growth despite global headwinds.

Burman said Dabur's own performance mirrored this resilience, with consolidated revenue growing five per cent to Rs 13,193 crore during the fiscal. Gross margins expanded by 30 basis points to 48.3 per cent on the back of calibrated price hikes, a sharper push towards premiumisation and disciplined cost control, while net profit rose 7.2 per cent to Rs 1,895 crore, he said.

He attributed the company's performance to the enduring pull of its heritage brands, the growing relevance of its natural and Ayurveda-based portfolio, and its deep reach across urban and rural India, claiming the company's products are now present in nearly eight out of 10 Indian households.

On future growth, Dabur pointed to the groundbreaking of a new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu as a marker of its commitment to the country's growth story, saying the plant would help create jobs and strengthen local supply ecosystems.

He also highlighted Dabur's push into new-age formats, premium offerings and quick commerce channels, along with the launch of Dabur Ventures and a minority stake acquisition in D2C luxury skincare brand RAS Beauty, as steps aimed at aligning its legacy with the aspirations of a new generation of consumers.

Beyond India, Dabur's international business - spanning over 120 countries - grew 8.5 per cent in rupee terms during the year, the company said, even as it navigated geopolitical complexities in some overseas markets.

Looking ahead, the company listed its priorities as strengthening core categories, accelerating premiumisation, expanding in e-commerce and quick commerce, rolling out its "GTM 2.0" go-to-market model under Project Saksham, driving cost efficiencies through Project Samriddhi, and exploring strategic M&A for portfolio diversification. (PTI)