Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: BJP spokesperson and convenor, International Affairs, J&K, Gaurav Gupta said India's diplomatic outreach ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi reflects the country's expanding global role and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's independent, interest-driven foreign policy.

Gupta said India's simultaneous engagement with Russia, China, Japan, the United States and Canada demonstrated its ability to work with diverse global power centres while safeguarding its sovereignty and strategic interests.

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He said India was neither tied to any single geopolitical bloc nor guided by external pressures, with national interest remaining the central principle of its foreign policy. He termed the approach "strategic autonomy in action", with partnerships being developed around mutual interests, strategic priorities and long-term national objectives.

Referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's engagement in Moscow, Gupta said India-Russia relations remained an important strategic partnership, particularly in energy, defence, trade, technology and strategic affairs.

On NSA Ajit Doval's Special Representatives-level dialogue in Beijing, Gupta said India was pursuing dialogue with China while protecting its strategic interests. He said maintaining peace and tranquility along the border remained important for a stable and constructive relationship.

Gupta said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's engagement in Japan, accompanied by an Indian business delegation, reflected the growing economic dimension of India-Japan relations, with opportunities in trade, investment, technology, infrastructure, manufacturing and supply chains.

He also referred to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's engagements in the United States and Canada, saying India was seeking to expand trade, investment and financial cooperation with key Western partners.

Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming participation in the SCO Summit would provide an opportunity for further bilateral engagements, particularly with Russia and China, ahead of BRICS.

He said the September 12-13 BRICS Summit in New Delhi, coinciding with the grouping's 20th anniversary and expanded membership, would provide India a platform to advance discussions on global economic governance, development, trade and international cooperation.