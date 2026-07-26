India’s future in safe hands: Mufti

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 25: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said the "future of India is in safe hands," crediting students protesting in New Delhi with reviving the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Advertisement

Speaking with reporters here at the party headquarters, she said the students' peaceful movement had rejected divisive politics in favour of justice, equality and development.

Welcoming the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Mufti described it as a victory for the students, who, she said, had remained non-violent throughout their protest.

"The future of India is in safe hands. These young people have given me a ray of hope because we were deeply saddened by the situation in the country. They have shown that the youth care more about their future and the country's development than divisive politics," she said.

She said the students had "reclaimed Gandhi's idea of India" through their peaceful struggle, demonstrating maturity and wisdom while standing up for their rights.

Mufti expressed hope that the movement would also have a positive impact on the safety and treatment of youth from J&K studying or working in different parts of the country.

Calling the students' demands genuine, the PDP chief urged the Government to provide compensation to the families of those who allegedly lost their lives due to the NEET paper leak controversy.

She also demanded that no FIRs be registered against the protesters, saying they had staged a peaceful agitation and should not face criminal action for asserting their democratic rights.

Mufti further sought an apology from the Government, alleging that the protesters were "brutally beaten and assaulted" during the demonstrations. "Their demands are genuine and the Government should accept them," she said.