LAKHIMPUR KHERI (UP), Aug 21: India's first large-scale biopolymer plant, being built at an investment of Rs 3,080 crore in Lakhimpur Kheri district, is likely to become operational in October, officials said.

Kheri District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh on Thursday inspected the under-construction plant and reviewed its progress ahead of its proposed launch in October.

Singh said the entire manufacturing process, from locally grown sugarcane to Polylactic Acid (PLA)-based bioplastic, would take place on a single campus.

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"The pioneering project will add a new chapter to Kheri's agriculture-based industrial development and provide a new direction to sustainable and eco-friendly industrial growth in the area," he said.

During the inspection plant officials gave a presentation on the facility's layout and various stages of production.

The District Magistrate examined the process of converting sugarcane into sugar and subsequently into PLA bioplastic and sought details about technical aspects and production workflows.

A major feature of the facility is its Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system, which is designed to ensure that no harmful liquid waste is discharged into rivers or drains, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had laid the foundation stone for the plant at the Kumbhi sugar unit of Balrampur Chini Mills in Gola Gokarannath on February 22, 2025.

During his visit, Adityanath had said the project would promote environment-friendly products and create employment opportunities for local youth. (PTI)