JAMMU, Nov 9 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, today reviewed the progress of the Cannabis Medicinal Research Project at CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, with a particular focus on its potential medical applications.

Cannabis is sought to be developed as export quality painkillers, sending out a message that a substance infamous for drug addiction, could also bring relief to mankind, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

Describing the initiative as India's first-of-its-kind cannabis research project, Dr Singh said it is expected to pave the way for the development of export-quality medicines for neuropathies, cancer, epilepsy and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). He said the project has been undertaken through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with the participation of a French company, and is aimed exclusively at exploring the medicinal and life-science applications of cannabis. Highlighting the therapeutic potential of cannabis, particularly its use in pain management, the Minister said appropriate regulatory provisions have been put in place to ensure its cultivation and utilisation strictly for scientific research and medical purposes.

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Dr Jitendra Singh noted that permission for cannabis cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir had been secured after sustained efforts, marking an important step towards advancing scientific research in this emerging field.

Emphasising the collaborative framework underpinning the initiative, Dr Singh said the project reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approach. It brings together the Government of India, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and private-sector partners in a coordinated effort to harness scientific innovation for societal benefit. He described it as a Whole-of-Nation initiative aimed at ensuring that the benefits of scientific research reach society at large.

The Minister said the initiative holds considerable potential to deliver both economic and medicinal dividends. Besides facilitating the development of promising therapeutic products, the project is expected to strengthen India's position in global scientific research, innovation and the development of high-quality medicines for international markets.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the project is now moving towards pre-clinical trials, for which engagement has been established with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, one of India's leading institutions in cancer treatment and research. He said that following successful completion of the pre-clinical studies and requisite regulatory processes, the project would move towards drug production.

Earlier, presenting an overview of the project's progress, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM and CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow, briefed the Minister on the scientific work undertaken by the institute and the progress made in identifying potential cannabis-based drug candidates. He further informed that the institute had submitted an application to the J&K Excise Department seeking permission for GMP-compliant manufacturing and transportation of cannabis material exclusively for scientific purposes. The permission is required to manufacture research material for mandatory pre-clinical regulatory studies and to advance promising drug candidates towards clinical evaluation, he added.

The review meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Babila Rakwal; Commissioner, Excise, J&K, Vaibhav Kohli; scientists and senior officers of the concerned departments and CSIR-IIIM.

The Cannabis Research Project, which received permission from the Jammu and Kashmir Government in 2017 for scientific cultivation and research, is among the pioneering initiatives in the country to examine the medicinal properties of cannabis. CSIR-IIIM has established protected cultivation facilities and developed a repository of more than 500 cannabis accessions to support research and identify varieties with potential therapeutic applications.