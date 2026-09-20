NEW DELHI, Sept 20: India's exports to China, South Africa, Brazil and Russia grew 34 per cent to USD 19.9 billion in April-August 2026-27, led by a 39 per cent jump in shipments to China, highlighting the growing importance of the BRICS bloc for India's export growth.

"As India deepens its engagement with the BRICS bloc, strongest momentum is coming from the BRICS members, especially Core BRICS founding partners-- China, South Africa, Brazil, and Russia," an official said.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

According to the commerce ministry data, exports to the four core BRICS economies grew by 34 per cent, rising from USD 14.9 billion in April-August 2025-26 to USD 19.9 billion in April-August 2026-27.

The share of the four countries in India's total exports increased from 9.2 per cent during the first five months of this fiscal from 8.1 per cent in the same period of 2025-26.

Among the core BRICS countries, China emerged as the largest contributor, with Indian exports expanding by 39 per cent to reach USD 9.6 billion in the first five months of 2026-27.

At the same time, South Africa recorded the fastest growth rate, with exports surging 58 per cent during the period. Brazil and Russia also maintained steady double-digit growth of 13 per cent and 11 per cent.

"India is not only strengthening its trade footprint within BRICS but is also becoming more integrated with the bloc's largest economies. With exports to Core BRICS growing nearly three times faster than exports to the broader BRICS grouping, these markets are increasingly emerging as a key pillar of India's export strategy," the commerce ministry official said. INDIA'S EXPORTS TO JAPAN, ITALY AND S KOREA: -------------------------------------------------------

During April-August 2026-27, India's exports to Japan surged to USD 3.43 billion, registering a 43 per cent growth over the same period last fiscal.

India is steadily expanding its presence in key sectors that align with Japan's industrial requirements, ranging from energy products and electronics to advanced materials.

The export momentum is being led by mineral fuels, which recorded an increase of USD 231.7 million (76 per cent), highlighting growing energy trade between the two countries.

Simultaneously, exports of electronics and aluminium also recorded healthy growth.

Similarly, India's exports to Italy witnessed a strong surge during the five months of 2026-27, rising to USD 3.92 billion from USD 3.02 billion in April-August 2025-26, reflecting a growth of about 30 per cent.

On the other hand, outbound shipments to South Korea grew 22 per cent to USD 3.21 billion.

The growth story is being driven by India's increasing role as a supplier of industrial raw materials, energy products, and intermediate goods that feed into South Korea's advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

The main sectors that helped push exports to South Korea included minerals, fuels, electronics, aluminium, iron and steel and chemicals.

As South Korea strengthens its position as a global hub for automobiles, electronics, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing, India is increasingly becoming a preferred sourcing partner, driving sustained growth in bilateral trade and reinforcing economic ties between the two nations, the official said. (PTI)