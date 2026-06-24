India’s Europe Outreach and 2026 G-7 Diplomacy

Prof. D. Mukherjee

mukhopadhyay.dinabandhu@gmail.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's June 2026 visits to France and Slovakia, followed by participation in the G-7 Summit at Évian-les-Bains, reflected a significant shift in India's engagement with Europe rather than a routine diplomatic exercise. The outreach occurred amid major global changes marked by conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, supply-chain disruptions, competition for critical minerals, and an intensifying race for technological leadership. These developments have reshaped strategic priorities worldwide. Against this backdrop, Europe is seeking dependable economic and security partners, while India aims to attract investment, access advanced technologies, strengthen supply-chain resilience, and enhance its role in global governance. The France visit demonstrated the growing breadth of the India-France strategic partnership, which now extends beyond defence cooperation to include artificial intelligence, digital innovation, nuclear energy, maritime security, and industrial resilience. During their meeting in Nice, Prime Minister Modi and President Emmanuel Macron agreed on a roadmap to double bilateral trade within five years and deepen collaboration in emerging technologies and economic security. The Slovakia visit was equally important. It marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence in 1993 and resulted in the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership. Together, these engagements illustrate India's broader European strategy, expanding beyond traditional partners and major capitals toward a diversified network of strategic relationships shaped by geopolitical realities and geo-economic interests

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A defining feature of PM Modi's 2026 European outreach was its blend of strategic depth and geographic diversification. While France remains India's principal strategic partner in continental Europe, the inclusion of Slovakia reflected New Delhi's growing interest in Central and Eastern Europe as emerging hubs of manufacturing, technology, defence production, and industrial innovation. In France, discussions centred on future-oriented cooperation. The launch of the "Bharat Innovates" platform in Nice brought together startups, universities, investors, and technology leaders, highlighting a shared belief that technological competitiveness will increasingly shape geopolitical influence. The initiative also showcased India's expanding innovation ecosystem and its ambition to become a key technology partner for Europe. Economic cooperation formed another major pillar of the visit. India and France agreed to establish a mechanism aimed at doubling bilateral trade to about $32 billion within five years. Civil nuclear energy, defence manufacturing, artificial intelligence, supply-chain resilience, and economic security emerged as priority areas of collaboration. Slovakia offered complementary opportunities. PM Modi and Robert Fico elevated bilateral ties to a 'Comprehensive Partnership' and signed a 'Letter of Intent' on defence cooperation. Both sides identified automobiles, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, electronics, and labour mobility as key sectors for future engagement. Collectively, these visits underscored India's increasingly geo-economic approach toward Europe, emphasizing technology, innovation, industrial capacity, and resilient supply chains as critical determinants of future geopolitical influence.

India's participation in the 2026 G-7 Summit highlighted its growing importance in addressing contemporary global challenges. Although not a formal member of the G-7, India's repeated invitations reflect international recognition of its role in promoting economic growth, energy security, technological governance, and global stability. The summit took place amid economic fragmentation, debt vulnerabilities, energy transitions, and geopolitical tensions. In this context, India occupied a distinctive position as both a major economy and a leading voice of the Global South. Prior to the summit, Prime Minister of India emphasized that India would represent the concerns and aspirations of developing nations, reinforcing New Delhi's efforts to bridge the gap between advanced economies and the developing world. India's presence was also underpinned by economic realities. As the world's fifth-largest economy and one of the fastest-growing major markets, it has become central to discussions on supply-chain resilience, critical minerals, digital infrastructure, climate action, and sustainable development. The acknowledgement by G-7 leaders of India's growing economic and strategic significance further underscored this reality. More broadly, India's participation reflected an evolving international order. The G-7 increasingly recognizes that effective global governance requires engagement with influential non-member states. Consequently, India's role at the summit symbolized not only its rising global stature but also the gradual emergence of a more inclusive, plural, and multipolar system of international governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit highlighted the growing strategic importance of India-US relations amid geopolitical competition, technological rivalry, and global economic uncertainty. While cooperation between the two countries has expanded significantly over the past decade, the partnership is driven more by shared interests than formal alliance commitments. Discussions focused on critical and emerging technologies, defence cooperation, artificial intelligence, supply-chain resilience, semiconductor production, clean energy, and stability in the Indo-Pacific. These priorities reflect the evolution of the relationship from a predominantly security-oriented partnership to a broader collaboration encompassing innovation, advanced manufacturing, and economic security. At the same time, India continued to emphasize strategic autonomy. New Delhi seeks closer ties with Washington while preserving the flexibility to engage other major partners across Europe, the Gulf, Southeast Asia, and the Global South. This balanced approach remains a defining feature of Indian foreign policy. The meeting also underscored shared concerns regarding maritime security, critical technologies, and resilient supply chains. Ultimately, India-US relations are increasingly anchored in trade, innovation, educational exchanges, diaspora connections, and mutual strategic trust, providing stability and resilience in an uncertain global environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2026 engagements in France, Slovakia, and at the G-7 Summit demonstrated India's growing role in shaping an evolving international order marked by geopolitical competition and geo-economic uncertainty. Anchored in the principle of strategic autonomy, India's foreign policy seeks to expand partnerships without becoming constrained by rigid alliances, enabling cooperation with major powers while preserving independent decision-making. The visits highlighted the increasing importance of economic statecraft in contemporary diplomacy. Agreements on trade, advanced technologies, defence cooperation, innovation, industrial development, and supply-chain resilience reflected the growing interdependence of economic and strategic interests. India's expanding digital capabilities, large market, and sustained economic growth have further enhanced its attractiveness as a global partner. At the G-7, India's participation underscored international recognition of its relevance in addressing global challenges, from economic resilience and technological governance to sustainable development. More broadly, India's diplomacy reflects the realities of an emerging multipolar world where influence is distributed across multiple centres of power. The broader significance of these engagements lies in India's effort to promote a more inclusive and representative global order. By serving as both a partner to advanced economies and a voice for the Global South, India is strengthening its capacity to bridge geopolitical divides and contribute meaningfully to the future of conflict free global governance based on multipolar power centric equity and fairness.

{The author is an educationist, management scientist and an independent researcher)