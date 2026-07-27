NEW DELHI, July 27:

India's engineering goods exports rose 21% year-on-year in June, supported by strong demand from major markets including the US, Germany, China, Singapore and Oman, according to data released by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India.

Engineering shipments climbed to $11.48 billion in June 2026 from $9.51 billion a year earlier, extending a period of robust export performance despite global trade uncertainties and geopolitical disruptions.

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Exports to Oman jumped more than five-fold to $258.97 million during the month, driven by increased trade flows following the implementation of the India-Oman Free Trade Agreement. Shipments to China also recorded strong growth, rising 74% year-on-year to $361.47 million.

The surge in Oman exports helped offset weakness in some Middle Eastern markets, with shipments to countries including the UAE and Saudi Arabia declining during the month. Engineering exports to the wider West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region remained positive, aided by the sharp rise in Oman-bound shipments.

The US continued to be India's largest destination for engineering goods, accounting for exports worth $1.95 billion in June.

"Engineering exports have shown immense resilience amid global uncertainty and trade flow disruptions arising from the crisis in West Asia and the Middle East," EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha said. He added that the sector has adapted to changing trade conditions but needs continued government support to sustain growth momentum.

India recorded export growth across all major regions in June, with Turkey continuing its positive trajectory after witnessing a significant decline last year.

Of the 34 engineering product panels, 27 registered year-on-year growth in June. Seven segments, including lead and products, internal combustion engines, ATM machinery, cranes, lifts and winches, office equipment and prime mica, reported declines.

Engineering goods accounted for 28.4% of India's total merchandise exports in June 2026, according to government quick estimates.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, cumulative engineering exports rose to $34.14 billion, compared with $28.91 billion in the same period last year, marking an 18.09% increase. The sector's share in India's overall merchandise exports stood at 26.4% during April-June.

During the quarter, 29 of 34 engineering panels recorded growth, while five categories - including lead and products, internal combustion engines, cranes, lifts and winches, office equipment and prime mica - posted declines.

Region-wise, North America remained the largest market for Indian engineering exports, accounting for 20% of shipments during April-June, followed by the European union at 17%, WANA at 14%, ASEAN at 11%, and North East Asia at 9%. (UNI)