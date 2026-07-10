NEW DELHI, Jul 9: India has commissioned 7.5 GWh of energy storage capacity, and such projects of over 140 GW are in various stages of implementation, said Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik on Thursday.

Speaking at the 12th India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2026, the minister said that today, over 53 per cent of India's installed electricity generation capacity comes from non-fossil fuel sources, and "we remain committed to achieving 500GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 and net-zero by 2070".

He informed that India has commissioned around 7.5 gigawatt-hours of storage capacity, while more than 140 gigawatt-hours are under construction, awarded, or under tendering.

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"But if we are to build a truly flexible grid, deployment must accelerate further because the requirement is no longer measured only in gigawatts," he said, adding that it is measured in the ability to respond instantly to changing system conditions.

He highlighted that schemes like PM Surya Ghar, PM KUSUM, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission are transforming energy production and consumption.

"But with this remarkable success comes with a new challenge. For many years, India's biggest concern was whether we could generate enough electricity. Today, the question has changed. Can we deliver the right electricity at the right time, at the right place? That is the challenge of grid flexibility," the minister added.

Naik also launched a report by Yes Bank, titled 'Developed Advanced Battery Value Chain Capabilities in India'.

He mentioned a recent paper by the Economics Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, titled "The Duck and the Camel", which demonstrated that the Indian grid is no longer constrained only by generation capacity; it is increasingly constrained by timing and flexibility.

IESW 2026, organised by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), is expected to bring together more than 10,000 visitors, 1,000 delegates, 200+ exhibitors, and over 100 government officials for over 50 conference sessions and five country pavilions.

Debmalya Sen, President of IESA, said, "India Energy Storage Week continues to set the benchmark for uniting policymakers, innovators, and industry leaders. This year's focus on manufacturing, supply chain, and recycling is pivotal for India's ambition to become a global hub for advanced energy storage technologies".

Vinayak Walimbe, Managing Director, Customized Energy Solutions, said that the conversations and collaborations at IESW 2026 are accelerating the development of a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive energy storage value chain.

As IESW 2026 continues, India's energy storage sector stands at the forefront of the country's clean energy revolution, powered by innovation, partnership, and a shared commitment to Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. (PTI)