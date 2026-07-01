NEW DELHI, June 30 : India's rapid economic expansion and surging energy demand are emerging as major opportunities for US investors, even as trade negotiations between the two countries gather momentum, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) said.

Business leaders and senior officials met US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer during USISPF's ninth annual Leadership Summit in Washington, following his recent visit to New Delhi for talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

As policymakers, diplomats and business leaders from both countries gathered to discuss cooperation across trade, energy, technology and strategic sectors, the discussions also focused on advancing a bilateral trade agreement and an interim arrangement aligned with the Joint Statement issued on February 6, 2026, the forum said.

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The discussions also include market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience and reduction of non-tariff barriers.

USISPF said its board members welcomed progress in the negotiations and reiterated support for efforts to achieve "Mission 500" - a target of $500 billion in annual bilateral trade between India and the United States.

"This is a historic moment in the India-US strategic and commercial partnership," the forum said.

Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF, said recent engagements reflected "extraordinary momentum" in bilateral ties.

"Hosting Ambassador Greer at our Leadership Summit, just days after his productive engagements in New Delhi, underscores the positive momentum in the US-India trade dialogue," Aghi said.

"As we mark 250 years of American independence, we are witnessing a historic moment in this relationship," he added.

USISPF said it remained committed to supporting negotiations aimed at a "balanced and commercially meaningful" trade agreement.

Energy executives said India's fast-growing economy is expected to drive one of the world's largest long-term energy investment cycles.

Speaking at a Leadership Summit panel on energy security and infrastructure, ExxonMobil's Director of Economics and Energy, Dr Prasanna Joshi, said India's economic trajectory stands out globally and would require a massive expansion of energy supply.

"India's GDP is projected to grow to around $25-30 trillion over the next 25 years," Joshi said. "Energy demand is expected to increase by a factor of three."

He said India's installed power capacity, currently about 500 gigawatts, could rise to around 2,100 GW by 2047, driven largely by renewable energy expansion.

"There is significant opportunity for investment and collaboration in India," he said.

Ernie Thrasher, president and CEO of Xcoal Energy & Resources, said India has become the largest overseas market for US coal exports, accounting for roughly 23% of shipments.

"India is the largest consumer of US export coal," Thrasher said, noting exports had risen from about one million tonnes in 2005 to 21.5 million tonnes last year.

"India and the world need all forms of energy. No single source will meet growing global demand," he said.

Both executives said India's scale of expansion would require sustained investment and collaboration across governments, industry and technology providers.

But Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna was critical of US President Donald Trump's foreign and trade policies, saying they had weakened India-US relations and damaged Washington's credibility with global partners.

Khanna said US actions on Iran and tariffs had strained ties with allies, including India that "US-India relationship has been at the lowest point in the last 30 years."

He criticised US policy in Iran, calling it "utterly destructive" and saying it had contributed to higher energy prices in India.

"The idea that we engaged in a unilateral war without our allies has hurt our credibility," Khanna said. (UNI_)