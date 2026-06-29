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Home / Videos / India's Electoral Process Most Transparent in the World: Chief Election Commissioner

India's Electoral Process Most Transparent in the World: Chief Election Commissioner

    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described India's voter registration, polling, and counting processes as the "most transparent in the world" during an interaction with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and election field functionaries in Budgam. ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:16 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described India's voter registration, polling, and counting processes as the "most transparent in the world" during an interaction with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and election field functionaries in Budgam.

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