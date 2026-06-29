India's Electoral Process Most Transparent in the World: Chief Election Commissioner
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described India's voter registration, polling, and counting processes as the "most transparent in the world" during an interaction with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and election field functionaries in Budgam. ...
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described India's voter registration, polling, and counting processes as the "most transparent in the world" during an interaction with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and election field functionaries in Budgam.
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