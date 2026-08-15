The news that India has become the world's sixth-largest economy, with a nominal GDP of USD 3.92 trillion for 2025-26, as per the IMF's World Economic Outlook, deserves to be read not merely as a statistical milestone but as a testament to deeper economic resilience. That a nation of 150 crore people, many of whom remain first-generation beneficiaries of economic reform, continues to record one of the fastest growth rates globally is no small achievement. It is, in fact, a story of policy continuity, institutional maturity and an enormous domestic market that has, time and again, cushioned India against the worst of global shocks.

Consider the road already travelled. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a severe disruption to the global economy, leading to supply chain breakdowns, production halts, and the immediate loss of livelihoods. India, with its vast and often vulnerable population, could easily have suffered a prolonged setback. Instead, through a combination of fiscal prudence, targeted stimulus and an ambitious vaccination drive, the economy not only recovered but accelerated. This was followed by successive waves of global uncertainty-rising inflation, aggressive monetary tightening by Western central banks, and geopolitical flashpoints-none of which managed to derail India's growth trajectory in any lasting sense. That consistency is the real story behind the headline ranking.

Much of this resilience can be attributed to the size and depth of India's consumer market. Unlike smaller, trade-dependent economies that are entirely at the mercy of external demand, India's growth is substantially driven by domestic consumption. This insulates the economy, to a meaningful degree, from the vagaries of international trade cycles. When export markets falter, India's own citizens-an ever-expanding middle class with rising purchasing power-continue to sustain demand for goods and services. This is not to suggest immunity but a genuine buffer that few economies of comparable scale possess.

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That said, complacency would be a grave error, and there is little evidence that either the Government or the Reserve Bank of India is inclined towards it. The ongoing West Asia conflict and the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar have already begun to weigh on India's relative standing. Rising crude oil prices, driven by conflict and the spectre of sea lane blockades, have pushed up the country's petrol and diesel import bill considerably-a persistent vulnerability given India's continued dependence on imported energy. Alongside these issues, a decline in FDI inflows and a widening import-export imbalance are causes for genuine concern, not dismissal.

Encouragingly, the data suggests that policymakers are neither blind to these pressures nor passive in response. The steady decline in gross non-performing assets of public sector banks, with the GNPA ratio falling from 3.47 per cent to 1.93 per cent-demonstrates that the banking sector, once the Achilles' heel of Indian economic policy, has been substantially strengthened. The Government's stated strategy-strengthening manufacturing through production-linked incentive schemes, easing quality control orders, supporting MSMEs, expanding infrastructure through PM Gati Shakti, and pushing forward on trade agreements-reflects an understanding that growth cannot rest on consumption alone. Renewed emphasis on Make in India, the IT sector, start-ups, agriculture and industrial production is precisely where the next phase of expansion must be anchored, particularly as global energy volatility exposes the risks of import dependency.

Economics, like history, does not move in straight lines. Global meltdowns, energy crises and geopolitical shocks are recurring features of the international order, not aberrations. India has successfully navigated similar challenges in the past, including the 2008 financial crisis, the taper tantrum of 2013, and the pandemic, emerging each time with its fundamentals intact and eventually restoring its growth momentum. What India needs now is precisely what its policymakers appear to be pursuing: vigilance without panic, reform without disruption, and an unwavering focus on the sectors that will determine long-term competitiveness. The rupee may fluctuate, oil prices may spike, and rankings may shift by a place or two in either direction. But the underlying architecture of the Indian economy-its scale, its demographic dividend, and its demonstrated capacity for course correction-remains sound. That, ultimately, is what should reassure both policymakers and citizens alike as India navigates yet another testing chapter in the global economic story.