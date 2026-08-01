India’s diplomatic push after Pahalgam attack strengthened global action against terror: GoI

TRF designated as FTO, SDGT by US admin in July 2025

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, July 31: The Union Government today informed the Parliament that India's sustained diplomatic efforts following the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack have led to stronger international support against cross-border terrorism, with several countries and multilateral organisations backing India's stand and taking steps against Pakistan-backed terror networks.

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Replying to an unstarred question of All India Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the Government has consistently raised the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan during high-level bilateral engagements and through Joint Working Groups on Counter Terrorism established with 31 countries and six multilateral groupings.

These efforts, he said, have increased global understanding of India's concerns and prompted several nations to urge Pakistan not to allow its territory to be used for terrorist activities.

The Minister said India's actions to defend itself after the Pahalgam terror attack received wide international recognition.

He said the attack was condemned through several multilateral platforms, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Press Statement issued on April 25, 2025.

According to the Union Minister, similar condemnation was reflected in the outcome documents of the 4th India-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Dialogue, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the BRICS Leaders' Summit during 2025.

Singh informed the House that The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was involved in the Pahalgam attack, was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the United States administration on July 18, 2025.

He added that the 36th report of the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee Monitoring Team also referred to TRF's links with the Pahalgam terror attack.

Highlighting India's broader diplomatic efforts, the Minister said the country's sustained engagement over the years has resulted in the listing of several Pakistan-based terrorists and terror organisations by the United Nations, the European Union and other countries. He also noted that Tahawwur Hussain Rana was extradited from the United States to India on April 9, 2025 to face trial for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Government further said India has continuously highlighted Pakistan's shortcomings in curbing terror financing, contributing to sustained international scrutiny under the FATF framework.

He said Pakistan remained on the FATF Grey List from June 2018 to October 2022, during which it was compelled to initiate action against several internationally designated terrorists.

On questions relating to India's strategic engagement with major global powers and the growing China-Pakistan convergence, the Government said India's foreign policy remains guided by national interest and strategic autonomy, while it continues to closely monitor all developments affecting national security and take necessary measures to safeguard the country's long-term security interests.