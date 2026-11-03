NEW DELHI, Nov 3: India's data centre industry is poised for an unprecedented investment boom, with installed capacity expected to increase five-fold to around 7.5 gigawatts (GW) by March 2030, attracting investments of more than Rs 3 lakh crore over the next four financial years, Crisil Ratings said in a report on Tuesday.

The expansion, fuelled by generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), enterprise digitalisation and rising data consumption, is set to transform the country's digital infrastructure landscape.

However, the industry's ability to translate demand into sustainable returns will depend critically on timely power connectivity, regulatory clearances and disciplined project execution.

"Nearly half of the upcoming capacity is already committed under long-term contracts, limiting speculative development and reducing offtake risk," Crisil Ratings said. "Upfront tie-ups with hyperscalers, driven by cloud adoption and compute-intensive GenAI workloads, provide revenue certainty from the outset. This helps de-risk projects, even as the scale and speed of the planned build-out intensify execution requirements."

Strong demand from global hyperscalers, driven by cloud adoption and increasingly compute-intensive GenAI workloads, is also supporting investment decisions and reducing offtake uncertainty.

India's competitive cost structure is adding to its appeal as a data centre destination. Development costs are around 20 per cent lower than in several competing Asia-Pacific markets, reflecting relatively competitive land, construction and labour costs. Combined with lower power tariffs, this enables rental rates to be 30-35 per cent below those in peer markets. The availability of large campuses powered by renewable energy also strengthens India's proposition for hyperscalers seeking to meet sustainability commitments.

Says Anand Kulkarni, Director, Crisil Ratings, "India's structural cost advantages further strengthen its attractiveness as a data centre destination. Development costs are around one-fifth lower than in several competing Asia-Pacific markets owing to more competitive land, construction and labour costs. Combined with lower power tariffs, this translates into rentals that are 30-35 per cent lower than in peer markets. The ability to develop large, renewable-powered campuses also aligns well with the sustainability goals of hyperscalers, reinforcing India's competitive positioning."

However, the scale of the planned expansion is placing considerable pressure on power infrastructure. Nearly three-fourths of the approximately 6 GW of upcoming capacity is expected to be concentrated in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and Hyderabad, Crisil said.

By fiscal 2030, data centre capacity in these cities could be equivalent to around 80 per cent, 60 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, of their current peak electricity demand. This concentration makes timely grid connectivity and transmission capacity augmentation critical to avoiding commissioning delays and cost overruns.

Demand visibility and pre-commitments offer some protection against these execution challenges. Existing data centre facilities in India are operating at around 90 per cent utilisation, while more than 95 per cent of capacity currently under construction has already been contracted. Such high pre-leasing levels should enable developers to ramp up operations, and cash flows relatively quickly once projects are commissioned.

The quality of these contracts has also improved, with longer commitments providing greater revenue predictability. Says Nitin Bansal, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings, "The quality of contracted revenues has also strengthened. Contract tenors have lengthened to 15-20 years from 10-12 years earlier, enhancing cash flow visibility. Furthermore, high migration costs and rising replacement capex should support customer retention, although a meaningful contract renewal track record is yet to be established. At the same time, developers will need to ensure that existing facilities remain relevant for next-generation GenAI workloads through timely investments in upgrades to support higher power density and advanced cooling infrastructure."

Yet, the growing reliance on hyperscalers brings its own set of risks. Their share of leased data centre capacity is expected to increase to 75-80 per cent by fiscal 2030 from 60-65 per cent in fiscal 2026, exposing developers to greater customer concentration and bargaining-power risks. While rental rates have remained broadly stable so far, accelerated capacity additions could strengthen hyperscalers' negotiating position and exert pressure on pricing, potentially weighing on project returns.

The sector's credit profile will also be tested by the substantial upfront capital expenditure required to build facilities ahead of revenue generation. Investments typically precede cash flows by 24-36 months, keeping debt levels elevated over the medium term. However, as projects are commissioned, contracted capacity becomes operational and utilisation improves, cash generation should strengthen, supporting a gradual reduction in leverage.

The investment cycle therefore presents both a significant growth opportunity and a substantial execution challenge. Long-term contracts, high utilisation and India's cost advantages provide a strong foundation for expansion and credit stability. But the ability to secure power, obtain approvals, commission projects on schedule and contain costs will determine whether developers can convert the demand boom into sustainable financial performance. The durability of GenAI-led demand and the industry's ability to accommodate rapidly evolving computing requirements will be equally important in shaping returns over the longer term. (PTI)