NEW DELHI, Oct 21: India's five-match T20I series against New Zealand will offer Shreyas Iyer an early test of his leadership as he looks to settle the team's bowling concerns and prepare a relatively inexperienced squad for conditions that could favour the hosts.

The opening match in Christchurch on Thursday comes with India carrying considerable batting depth but several questions over their bowling combination. The visitors will also be without Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, two key players who could have strengthened the side in the demanding conditions of New Zealand.

Iyer's team heads into the series after a drawn five-match T20I contest against the West Indies at home. While India's batting impressed during that series, the skipper has acknowledged that the bowling needs improvement. The tour will give the team an opportunity to address those concerns ahead of bigger assignments.

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India's batting line-up remains their biggest strength. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson provide plenty of attacking options, while Shivam Dube adds power in the middle order. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also part of the squad, although he is likely to spend time on the sidelines.

However, the challenge will be adapting to New Zealand's conditions. Only four members of the squad - Iyer, Kishan, Samson and Dube - have previously played T20 internationals in the country. The movement and bounce on offer could test India's aggressive approach, particularly against a New Zealand attack with several experienced fast bowlers.

Iyer will also be keen to make a strong impression after his leadership stint began with consecutive defeats in Ireland and England. Another difficult overseas series could increase the pressure on him, especially with India beginning their preparations for the next T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2028.

The Indian captain, however, remains confident that his team can adjust quickly despite arriving in New Zealand shortly after the conclusion of the West Indies series at home.

Spotlight on returning Bhuvneshwar

The absence of Pandya and Bumrah leaves India with important gaps to fill. Pandya captained India during their previous T20I tour of New Zealand in 2022, while Bumrah has been rested from the T20I leg of the current tour, with his involvement limited to the ODIs and Tests.

India have brought back veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar after nearly four years and will also have mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy available. Their presence should add experience to the attack, but the balance of the side remains a concern.

All-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dube could be crucial to India's plans, particularly if the team continues to favour batting depth down to number eight. That approach provides firepower but could leave the bowling unit short of options if the seamers struggle to control the conditions.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner will look to exploit the home conditions and prevent India's powerful batting line-up from taking control of the series. Rather than offering surfaces that allow the visitors to play freely, the hosts could look to make the most of any early assistance for their seamers.

Santner, however, expects conditions to change as the teams travel across the country during the series. "If there is something in the pitch for the seamers to start, it's obviously nice, but throughout the series we're going around the country, they're not all going to be green seamers and flying around. So both teams are going to have to adapt quickly to the conditions and then play accordingly," he said.

New Zealand have several fast-bowling options, including Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson and Blair Tickner. Their variety could pose a challenge for India's batters, especially early in the innings.

The hosts will also rely on the power of Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen to match India's batting strength. Rachin Ravindra's injury has opened the door for experienced batter Devon Conway to move up the order.

India won their previous T20I series in New Zealand in 2022, with rain affecting the contest in Napier, which ended in a tie under the Duckworth-Lewis method. The visitors won the only match in that series completed without weather interruptions.

The two teams are marking 100 years of sporting ties this year. The T20I series will be followed by five ODIs and two Tests, making the tour an important test of India's depth across formats.

Squads

INDIA: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w/k), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

NEW ZEALAND: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (w/k), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (w/k) and Nathan Smith.

(UNI)