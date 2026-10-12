New Delhi, Oct 12 (UNI) union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal outlined India's approach to negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs), highlighting the country's economic growth, expanding consumer market and demographic advantage as key strengths in securing favourable terms with trading partners. He said India's strategy is to balance greater access to international markets with safeguards for vulnerable domestic industries.

Goyal said India's current economic size and long-term growth ambitions give it considerable leverage in trade negotiations. While the country has a gross domestic product (GDP) of around $4 trillion, its purchasing power parity (PPP)-based economy is valued at $16 trillion, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said.

"With a population of around 1.4 billion and a relatively young workforce, India offers trading partners access to a large consumer base and long-term growth opportunities. These advantages distinguish India from several developed economies facing ageing populations and slower economic expansion," Goyal said.

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Explaining the government's negotiating strategy, the minister said India assesses the potential impact of market liberalisation on domestic industries before agreeing to concessions.

"The process involves identifying sensitive sectors, particularly agriculture, fisheries and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and determining where protection may be necessary," he added.

Goyal said trade negotiations require both sides to recognise each other's economic priorities. India seeks to safeguard sectors that could be adversely affected by foreign competition while acknowledging the sensitivities of its trading partners. Such a balanced approach, he said, helps build mutual trust and facilitates negotiations.

India's dairy industry illustrates the government's approach to protecting strategically important sectors while pursuing trade partnerships with major economies. Goyal said India, the world's largest milk producer, has retained its position against opening up the domestic dairy market in several trade agreements.

He cited India's trade arrangements with Australia, New Zealand, the European union and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), saying the country had concluded these agreements without opening its dairy sector. He added that India had maintained the same position in its trade negotiations with the United States.

The dairy sector remains particularly sensitive because of its significance for farmers and rural livelihoods. The government's approach reflects its effort to expand trade without exposing domestic producers to competition that could undermine their interests.

India's automobile sector offers another example of its calibrated approach to market access. According to Goyal, the United Kingdom and the European union sought greater access to India's car market during trade negotiations.

Goyal said imports could be permitted initially for high-end vehicles, but manufacturers would be expected to consider local production once sales volumes become substantial. He argued that exporting completely built vehicles could become commercially unviable at higher volumes, making domestic manufacturing a more practical option.

India's arrangements with the UK and the EU include quotas for automobiles, allowing foreign manufacturers access to the market while limiting the extent of exposure for domestic producers. The approach is intended to attract investment and manufacturing activity rather than merely increase imports.UNI