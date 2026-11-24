‘World Landslide Forum’

Excelsior Correspondent

Faridabad, Nov 23: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS in the PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today said India is progressively shifting its approach to landslide management from post-disaster relief to prevention, preparedness and risk reduction, marking a major transformation in the country's disaster management strategy.

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Addressing the inaugural session of the 7th World Landslide Forum (WLF7) at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Faridabad, the Minister said India is moving away from waiting for disasters to occur and mobilising relief machinery afterwards, towards anticipating risks, strengthening early warning systems and preventing avoidable loss of lives and infrastructure.

The 7th World Landslide Forum, being held from November 22 to 27, 2026, is being hosted in India for the first time by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in collaboration with the International Consortium on Landslides (ICL) and the International Programme on Landslides (IPL). The inaugural session brought together international experts, scientists and policymakers from more than 75 countries.

Dignitaries present included Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. Srinivas Kumar Tummala; Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi; Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vikram Rangan; Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Maneesha Vinodini Ramesh; and other academic leaders and international delegates.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India's diverse geological and geophysical landscape, encompassing the Himalayas, Western Ghats, northeastern region and other vulnerable mountain areas, makes landslide risk reduction a critical national priority. Recalling major landslide disasters in Wayanad, Kerala, Chamoli in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, he stressed the need for interdisciplinary research, continuous monitoring and coordinated scientific efforts to minimise the impact of such disasters.

The Minister said the Department of Science and Technology has been engaged in geospatial technologies and natural resource data management since 1982 through the Natural Resources Data Management System (NRDMS). The National Geospatial Policy and National Geospatial Programme introduced in 2019 have further strengthened India's geospatial ecosystem by leveraging contemporary technologies. The Department has supported landslide warning and early detection systems, low-cost AI-based and video-based monitoring solutions, geological and geophysical investigations, vulnerability mapping and related research initiatives.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said national landslide susceptibility mapping has been completed across approximately 4.3 lakh square kilometres, while the landslide inventory database has compiled information on nearly 91,000 historical landslides by the end of 2025. The National Landslide Forecasting Centre was established in Kolkata in 2024, while the Regional Landslide Forecasting System, established in 2020, is supporting experimental and operational forecasting across vulnerable regions. The National Landslide Forecasting Centre has now extended its activities to 20 districts.

The Minister said a high-level committee headed by the union home minister has recently approved Rs 1,115.67 crore for disaster mitigation and capacity-building exercises, along with Rs 1,000 crore for the National Landslide Mitigation Project covering 15 states, including 10 Himalayan states and five other landslide-vulnerable states. He also referred to institutional collaborations and scientific partnerships involving the Geological Survey of India, National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting and Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, which are advancing geological investigations, hazard assessment, integrated monitoring, satellite-based observations and AI-enabled landslide mapping and prediction.

Highlighting the role of weather science in landslide risk management, Dr. Jitendra Singh said Mission Mausam, launched with an initial allocation of Rs 2,000 crore, is strengthening India's weather observation, forecasting and modelling capabilities. The Bharat Forecast System, introduced in 2025, provides weather forecasts at a spatial resolution of up to approximately six kilometres, enabling more localised information for disaster preparedness, administration and infrastructure planning.

The Minister stressed that rainfall forecasts alone cannot adequately predict landslides, as scientific assessment must also account for geology, soil moisture, pore-water pressure, slope deformation and ground stability. He called for closer integration of weather forecasts with geological, geotechnical, hydrological and real-time ground observations to develop more accurate, actionable and location-specific landslide early warning systems.