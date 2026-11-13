DUBAI, Nov 13: Indian Ambassador to Oman Prashant Pise visited an injured Indian seafarer, who was a victim of an attack on the Indian vessel MSV Quba last month, at Sohar hospital.

The ambassador enquired about the seafarer's well-being, interacted with the medical team regarding his treatment and recovery, and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said in a post on social media on Thursday.

"The Embassy stands firmly with the affected seafarers and their families during this difficult time and remains committed to extending all necessary assistance," it added.

The vessel, MSV Quba, came under attack off the coast of Oman on October 29 by an unidentified aerial object while sailing from the UAE toward Somalia. All 13 Indian crew members on board were rescued, though some sustained injuries.

India on Tuesday once again called for free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and said it is in touch with all concerned parties to avoid attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, including vessels under the Indian flag.

The remarks by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came amid recent incidents of attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

An Indian sailor was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel near Limah in Oman on November 2, which triggered a strong condemnation of the strike by India. (PTI)