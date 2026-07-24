WASHINGTON, Jul 23: India's envoy to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met US Senator Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, and discussed the defence partnership between the two nations.

Kwatra, in a post on X on Wednesday, also appreciated Sheehy's support for the India-US partnership.

"Great to sit down with Senator Tim Sheehy. As a former combat veteran, he brings invaluable perspective to our shared national security challenges. We discussed the vital defence partnership between our two nations. Appreciate his support for the India-US partnership," Kwatra said.

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Earlier, Kwatra also met US Under Secretary Jeffery Kessler and Under Secretary William Kimmitt in the Department of Commerce and discussed deepening trade and commercial ties between the two countries.

"A pleasure to welcome Under Secretary Jeffery Kessler and Under Secretary William Kimmitt to India House," Kwatra said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"Our discussions focused on deepening India-US trade and commercial ties, with focused efforts to build resilient and secure supply chain partnerships across industry and high-technology domains," Kwatra said. (PTI)