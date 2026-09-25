NAGOYA: (Sep 25) The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams stayed on course for a successful defence of their gold medals as they logged facile wins to enter the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday.

The women marched into the summit clash with a 48-24 triumph over Nepal before the men joined them with a 66-28 victory against Thailand in the last-four stage here.

The comprehensive wins also kept the two defending champion teams' unbeaten run in the ongoing edition intact.