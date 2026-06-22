Indian Wushu team calls on LG

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: The Indian Wushu Team for the 20th Asian Games led by the National Chief Coach of India, Kuldeep Handoo, Dronacharya Awardee, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

The team is scheduled to depart for China on June 23, 2026, to compete in the prestigious Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Wushu Championship, being held in Hubei Province. Following the conclusion of the championship, the team will undergo a one-month intensive training programme at the Beijing Sport University to further hone their skills for upcoming international events.

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The Lieutenant Governor extended best wishes to the athletes and officials for the 20th Asian Games. He urged the team to give their best, bring home laurels, and make the nation proud on the global stage.

Amit Pal, Aparna, Jyotsna, Ansa Chishti, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, Aryan, Suraj Yadav and team doctor Dr Ehsaan were also present.