Indian Wushu Team Calls on CM Omar Abdullah ahead of SCO Wushu Championship

SRINAGAR, JUNE 22: The Indian Wushu Team, led by National Chief Coach of India and Dronacharya Awardee, Kuldeep Handoo called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here today.

The team is scheduled to depart for China on 23rd June 2026 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Wushu Championship in Hubei Province, followed by a one-month foreign exposure training programme at Beijing Sport University.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister extended best wishes to the whole team and expressed confidence in the team’s abilities for the championship. He urged them to excel in international competitions, bring laurels to the nation and make the country proud through their outstanding performances.

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The Chief Minister also assured all possible support for the promotion and development of Wushu and other sporting disciplines across Jammu and Kashmir.

Prominent Coaches like Amit Pal (Army), Aparna (Income Tax Department), Divanshi (Rajasthan), Ansa Chishti (J&K), Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh (J&K), Aryan (Haryana), and Suraj Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), besides medical support staff; Dr Ehsaan (J&K) and Dr Mahira (Uttar Pradesh) were also present during the interaction.