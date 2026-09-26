Indian women win Kabaddi gold at Asian Games

NAGOYA: (Sep 26) India extended their dominance in kabaddi at the Asian Games with the women's team securing yet another gold medal after a thrilling 37-34 win over Iran in the final here on Saturday.

India held a 22-16 lead at half-time, but Iran produced a better show in the second half, winning it 18-15. However, the deficit proved too much to overcome as India clinched the gold.

After the triumph, the Indian team took a victory lap of the arena and chanted the national song 'Vande Mataram'.