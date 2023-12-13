Indian Verdict On Ladakh Has No Relevance On China’s Claims Over Western Border: Chinese Official

Beijing, Dec 13: China on Wednesday said the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370 upholding the centre’s decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir does not have any bearing on its claim on the western section of the China-India border.

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the central government’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The apex court also upheld the validity of the Centre’s decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh from the erstwhile state of J&K and directed restoration of statehood at the earliest as well as holding elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

Asked about the court verdict upholding the validity of the decision of the Indian government to carve out the union territory of Ladakh, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing, “China has never recognised the so-called union territory of Ladakh set up unilaterally and illegally by India”.

“India’s domestic judicial verdict does not change the fact that the western section of the China-India border has always belonged to China,” Mao said in response to a question by a state media outlet.

On the Supreme Court judgment upholding Article 370, Mao said on Tuesday, “On the Kashmir issue, China’s position is consistent and clear cut.”

“The Kashmir issue, left from the past, needs to be resolved peacefully and appropriately in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and relevant bilateral agreement,” she said. (Agencies)