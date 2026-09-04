Indian team to continue tunnel rescue operations 'undeterred' by tough conditions: Amb Srivastava

KATHMANDU, Sep 3 : Indian envoy on Thursday visited Syabrubesi, the base of the Indian tunnel rescue team, and said that even though the conditions are tough, both Indian and Nepali teams will continue their work 'undeterred.'

Indian tunnel rescue team established its base in Syabrubesi on Wednesday, which will help reduce the time taken to travel to Chilime Power House, where the rescue operations are taking place.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, visited Syabrubesi and inspected the excavation work of the tunnel being carried out by Indian technical experts and the Nepal Army at the power house.

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"Visited our technical team now stationed in Syabrubesi near Chilime. They continued their operations in excavating the Chilime Power House tunnel for rescue operations," Srivastava posted on social media.

The envoy said that Indian and Nepali teams have already explored 100 metres inside the tunnel using special equipment.

"They plan to bring in heavy equipment to further advance into the tunnel," he said.

Srivastava said that the situation on the ground is difficult but the teams will carry out their work undeterred.

"Saw firsthand the difficult swamp-like ground and challenging terrain in which our and Nepali teams are making progress. Even though the conditions are tough but both Indian and Nepali teams continue their work undeterred," he said.

India on Wednesday delivered a fifth tranche of over five tonnes of essential medicines to flood-ravaged Nepal, alongside an 11-member rescue team.

India had also sent a forensic team to Nepal. (PTI)