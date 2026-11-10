Indian students win five medals at Junior Astronomy Olympiad in Thailand

KOLKATA, Nov 9: Indian students have won two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2026, held in Thailand earlier this month, the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) said on Monday.

The five-member Indian contingent competed against participants from 25 countries at the international event held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand.

"Winning two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at this prestigious international event reflects their dedication, scientific aptitude and perseverance," NCSM Director General K S Murali told a press meet here.

Siddharth Laxmisha of Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Puducherry, and Swara Srujal Patel of School of Excellence, Gujarat, won gold medals.

Aarna Chaplot of Maa Bharti Senior Secondary School, Kota, and Krish Bhaskar of KS International Academy, Bagar, both in Rajasthan, secured silver medals, while Akshara Gulab Ambone of Lords Public School, Maharashtra, bagged a bronze medal, the NCSM said.

Bhaskar, who bagged a silver medal in Thailand, told PTI that he wanted to be an astrophysicist.

"It was a memorable experience... interacting with other students from different parts of the globe. We felt like one family," he said.

The event, held between November 1 and 8, brought together 104 students from 25 countries, accompanied by 53 team leaders and observers.

The NCSM, which functions under the Ministry of Culture, facilitated the participation of the Indian contingent and was responsible for selecting and preparing the students through its Junior Astronomy Olympiad programme.

The 25 shortlisted students underwent training in theoretical and observational astronomy, problem-solving and night-sky observation last month, Murali said.

The NCSM also operates Astronomy Education Centres across its science museums to promote awareness of astronomy through planetariums, exhibitions, sky observations and lectures. (PTI)