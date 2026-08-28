Indian SMEs aim for global footprint at Singapore exhibition

SINGAPORE, Aug 28: Indian innovation-driving Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly creating intellectual property, technology platforms, digital products and new business models that can compete internationally, says Neel Sinha, Founder and CEO of nFaktor, which operates out of Bengaluru with Singapore as its international office.

Sinha was speaking to PTI on the sidelines of 'The Business Show Asia' exhibition in Singapore on August 26-27.

"Make in India explicitly places innovation and entrepreneurship alongside investment and infrastructure, while Startup India provides mechanisms to help recognised startups access benefits, intellectual-property support and pathways to scale," he said as his SME firm showcased its flagship gamification product Playly at the Singapore exhibition.

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"For us, exhibitions like 'The Business Show Asia', creates an opportunity to take an idea developed in India's highly competitive marketing environment and test it against audiences across South Asia and Australia. And perhaps that is the most interesting story emerging from Indian businesses today," Sinha told PTI.

Another SME participating in the exhibition, Martech Space Castle from Mohali, said it is venturing into the global Software as a Service (SaaS), and Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) sectors through Singapore, according to its Founder Gursimran Singh.

"We are confident to serve in the rapid enterprise cloud migration and AI adoption along with SaaS and CPaaS, which is currently worth USD 1.3 billion," said Singh.

Singh is looking at setting up a Singapore office to take forward Martech's competitively priced services.

The two-day Business Show Asia, held annually for SMEs, brought together over 8,000 business owners, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. (PTI)