Indian single malt whiskies to  carry IMWA certification hologram

NEW DELHI, June 24: Indian single malt whiskies, which have in the last 3-4 years, earned global acclaim for their quality and craftsmanship, will carry the certification trademark in the form of a hologram, to establish authenticity and quality standards.

The Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA) on Wednesday announced the rollout of a certification trademark in the form of a hologram for Indian single malt whiskies, witnessing rapid growth in domestic demand led by premiumisation and exports, where it continues to strengthen its position among global whisky connoisseurs.

The certification trademark will be a "visible assurance of authenticity", which will be granted exclusively to manufacturers that comply with IMWA's defined production standards, which are aligned with globally recognised benchmarks while accounting for India's distinct terroir and climatic conditions, according to statement from IMWA.

"To qualify, manufacturers must adhere to strict criteria that define Indian single malt whisky. These include the use of 100 per cent malted barley with no molasses or neutral spirits, production at a single distillery in India, distillation in copper pot stills, and maturation for a minimum of three years in oak casks not exceeding 700 litres," it said.

The association said the production process, including mashing, distillation, maturation and bottling, must be carried out within India, and the use of external flavouring agents will not be permitted.

"The certification mark is not just about compliance but about establishing a shared baseline of authenticity and process integrity," said IMWA Director General Maj Gen (Dr) Rajesh Chopra, AVSM (Retd).

He added that the initiative is intended to bring clarity to a fragmented market, strengthen consumer confidence and ensure the category's expansion is supported by verifiable standards.

IMWA said the certification is expected to address concerns related to product authenticity by providing consumers with a clear identifier for genuine Indian single malts, while also encouraging adherence to quality benchmarks across the industry.

Established in July 2024 as a not-for-profit industry body, IMWA represents Indian malt whisky producers and works towards promoting quality, authenticity and standardisation in the sector. (PTI)