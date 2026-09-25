Indian scientists among American  Geophysical Union 2026 awardees

WASHINGTON, Sept 25: Indian scientists Roxy Mathew Koll and Neelima Satyam are among the American Geophysical Union (AGU) 2026 awardees for excellence and leadership in research, education, and innovation in advanced earth and space sciences.

Koll, a Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (Yuva) awardee and climate scientist at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, has been selected for the AGU's Pavel S. Molchanov Climate Communications Prize.

Koll has been recognised for documenting the Indian Ocean's warming, its reshaping of monsoons, marine heatwaves, cyclones, extreme rainfall, and the impact on lives and livelihoods across South Asia.

The prize recipient receives USD 25,000, an engraved award, and recognition. The award is presented annually to a scientist for climate science communication, particularly regarding climate change.

Satyam, a professor at IIT-Indore, has been selected for the AGU's Devendra Lal Memorial Medal, given annually to an early- or mid-career scientist recognising outstanding research in Earth and/or space sciences.

Satyam whose research focuses on geotechnical engineering, seismic hazards, resilient infrastructure, and geohazard mitigation, will receive an engraved medal and lifetime AGU membership.

Meanwhile, India-American scientists Abdul Qadir and Faisal Hossain have been selected for the Science for Solutions award and the Ambassador Award, respectively. Qadir is an Assistant Research Professor at the University of Maryland who has worked with the North East Space Applications Centre in Shillong. Hossain, a Benares Hindu University alumnus, is a professor at the University of Washington Seattle.

The AGU has announced 43 awards for 2026, which will be presented at the AGU's annual meeting in San Francisco in December. (PTI)