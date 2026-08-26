NEW YORK, Aug 25: Diverse hues and varieties of India's sarees inundated the iconic Times Square here as women from the diaspora community proudly showcased the timeless elegance, heritage and cultural diversity of the garment at a special event.

The third edition of the 'Saree Goes Global' event was organised by New York-based philanthropic organisation Uma Global at Times Square on Sunday.

Women and girls flaunted their exquisitely embroidered, painted and embellished sarees -- from traditional Assamese weaves, Lucknow's Chikankari to Banarasi Silk and splendid Kanjeevarams -- reflecting the diversity of the nine-yard garment from across the length and breadth of India.

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Adorning the vibrant sarees with exquisite embellishments, styles and fabrics, the women proudly showcased their collection as they waved the national flags, danced together, took pictures and shared stories about their sarees, culture and heritage.

In her message that was read out at the event, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said the event was a celebration of the women who "positively transform our communities, while wearing sarees in proud celebration of your heritage in Times Square."

Hochul commended Uma Global for being an "invaluable resource" for women, minorities, and business professionals.

"When we empower professionals of all genders and backgrounds to succeed, we help build a future that works for all of us," Hochul's message said.

In her message on the occasion, Rajlakshmi Appasaheb Kadam (Consul Trade) at the Consulate General of India in New York said the saree is a living legacy of Indian art, traditions, culture and hard-working weavers.

"From the saree's ancient roots dating back to the Indus Valley civilisation to its modern legacy where young designers are mixing old weaves with new modern cuts, women wear the saree proudly at weddings, work, and global events. It remains a zero-waste, sustainable choice for the future," Kadam said.

On the occasion, inspiring women were honoured for their achievements and contributions to their respective fields.

The honourees included Shaila Rizvi, interior designer and Creative Director of Bungalow, the acclaimed New York restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna and restaurateur Jimmy Rizvi.

Shaila Rizvi was honoured for her creative achievements, while Mysha Rizvi, Guest Relations Manager of Bungalow, was recognised for the warmth and hospitality she brings to the celebrated restaurant.

"It was also wonderful to see the men proudly joining us in their 'dhotis'. Saree Goes Global is about much more than what we wear. It is about confidence, heritage, connection, and creating a space where cultures and communities can be celebrated together," President of Uma Global Dr Rita Kakati-Shah said.

In a message, Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Chief Business Diversity Officer and Senior Advisor for MWBE (Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise) Business Opportunities, New York City Mayor's Office of M/WBEs, said "I also want to recognise Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the first South Asian mayor, whose vision reflects that New York's success should not be limited to a few but that opportunity should be accessible to everyone, regardless of background, culture, where they come from."

The cultural event, organised in partnership with the Consulate General of India in New York, showcased the timeless elegance of the saree through music, dance and a vibrant saree ramp walk.

The program featured performances from 'Dance X Studio', live music and the sounds of flute and dhol.

Among the highlights was a flash dance that took over Times Square, led by celebrity choreographer Jayshree Srikanth and Dance X Studio dancers, and joined by Saree Goes Global participants and members of the public.

The Ramp Walk, led by Host Committee member Garima Agrawal, showcased sarees and traditional weaves from across India, celebrating the extraordinary diversity of regional textiles, drapes, and craftsmanship.

The festivities culminated in the signature Saree Walkathon in the heart of Times Square, bringing participants, families, and supporters together in a display of cultural pride and unity.

Dr Dipti Jain, founder of the Saree Goes Global initiative in the UK, said sarees create a vibrant platform to celebrate "our shared heritage and foster a deep sense of belonging."

Uma Global is a New York-based philanthropic organisation empowering youth and women through education, leadership development, and cross-cultural initiatives. (PTI)