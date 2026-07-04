Indian Potash Ltd ties up with UPL arm  to boost sugarcane yield around Gujarat mill

NEW DELHI, July 4: Fertiliser firm Indian Potash Ltd has signed an agreement with agro chemical firm UPL Ltd to boost sugarcane productivity in catchment area of its sugar plant in Gujarat.

UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd (UPL SAS) and Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) have entered into a three-year collaboration agreement to "enhance sugarcane productivity, sustainability, and farmer prosperity" in the catchment area of IPL's Kodinar Sugar Mill in Gujarat, a statement said.

The partnership aims to implement regenerative farm practices, advanced agronomy, crop protection, nutrition management, digitalization, and farmer capacity-building initiatives across 2,000 acres of sugarcane cultivation.

Under the agreement, UPL SAS, a subsidiary of UPL, will deploy a dedicated Program Officer to lead field-level implementation and farmer engagement activities.

The initiative will focus on optimizing key agricultural resources including seed, soil, water, fertilizer use, and crop residue management.

U S Teotia, Chief Agricultural Scientist in IPL, said the company is committed to supporting farmers through innovative and sustainable agricultural solutions.

"This partnership with UPL will help strengthen our farmer engagement efforts, improve cane productivity, and contribute to the long-term growth and competitiveness of our Kodinar Sugar operations," he said.

The integration of scientific agronomy, digital monitoring, and regenerative farming practices can significantly enhance sugarcane productivity while conserving natural resources, Teotia said.

IPL is one of the leading importers, suppliers, and distributors of fertilizers in the country. The company also operates in sugar manufacturing, agriculture services, and allied sectors. (PTI)