Indian Potash inks pact with Jain Irrigation  Systems to promote technology among cane growers

NEW DELHI, July 13: Indian Potash Ltd has signed an agreement with Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JISL) to promote the latest irrigation technologies for sugarcane cultivation in Gujarat.

Both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the 8th of July 2026 to "collaborate on promoting scientific, sustainable, and technology-driven sugarcane cultivation across Gujarat", Indian Potash Ltd said in a statement.

The partnership will focus on the survey, design, supply, and installation of drip irrigation systems, along with capacity building, farmer training, and field demonstrations to encourage the adoption of modern sugarcane farming practices.

As part of the MoU, Indian Potash and Jain Irrigation Systems will promote efficient irrigation and fertigation technologies for sustainable sugarcane cultivation.

They will demonstrate modern irrigation solutions, precision input management, and improved agronomic practices.

Awareness programmes, workshops, and field demonstrations will be organised.

That apart, they will facilitate access to credit and grant support for eligible farmers to adopt micro irrigation systems.

Indian Potash Ltd is one of the leading importers, suppliers and distributors of fertilizers in India. It is also engaged in the business of manufacturing sugar and biofuels and their by-products and other allied activities. (PTI)