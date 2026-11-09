Indian-origin woman found shot  dead at London home, man charged

LONDON, Nov 9: A 31-year-old man appeared in court on Monday charged with the murder of a 26-year-old Indian-origin woman who was discovered with gunshot wounds at a west London home and pronounced dead at the scene last week.Â

The Metropolitan Police said the woman was discovered following a "welfare check" at Chertsey Road in Hounslow and later identified as Navneet Kaur. Rajat Jaswel, also of Indian heritage, was arrested shortly after and appeared at Hendon Magistrates' Court charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Â

"Our thoughts remain with Navneet's family and loved ones as they continue to come to terms with this devastating loss," said Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Sarah Lee, who is leading the investigation.Â

"A man has been charged but our investigation remains ongoing and we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist," she said.

The police force appealed for information, particularly doorbell or dashcam footage from the area, to assist with their investigation.Â

"On the afternoon of Wednesday, 4 November, officers visited an address on Chertsey Road to carry out a welfare check," the police stated.Â

"They discovered a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Navneet Kaur, with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained fatal injuries.Â

"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," they added. (PTI)