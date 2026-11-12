Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams serves as Grand Marshal at 107th New York City Veterans Day Parade

NEW YORK, Nov 11: Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita 'Suni' Williams has served as the Grand Marshal for the 107th New York City Veterans Day Parade.

Williams, a US Navy veteran, was joined by thousands of American veterans, active-duty military personnel, marching bands, patriotic organisations, military vehicles, and participants at the annual parade honouring those who served the country through the years.

Addressing the gathering, which included Indian-descent New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Williams said she is "humbly honoured" to be at the 107th New York Veterans Day Parade.

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"When I joined the military, I never thought for a moment that I would actually be a veteran...thinking you're so young and how you're going to conduct your life. But my first steps in the military showed me the foundation with which I led my life: courage, honour, commitment," she said.

Williams also highlighted the opportunity she had to work and live in space with people from all over the world.

"I can't thank the military enough for the time I have spent, the lessons I have learned, and looking forward to giving those lessons to the next generation and seeing how they can do even more than we've ever dreamed of," she said, adding that "exploration is in our heart and in our soul."

"Freedom is not free, and we have shown that time and time again by being role models for the world in our journey for exploration and for brotherhood and sisterhood throughout this planet," she said.

Separately, in a statement, Williams said, "It is an incredible honour to serve as Grand Marshal of the NYC Veterans Day Parade and to march alongside my fellow veterans. My time in the Navy shaped who I am and prepared me for every challenge that followed. I'm proud to join New Yorkers and Americans from around the country in honouring the service, sacrifice, and commitment of veterans from every generation."

Mark Otto, President and Executive Director of the United War Veterans Council and US Marine Corps veteran, said: "We are incredibly proud to welcome Suni as Grand Marshal of this year's NYC Veterans Day Parade on the 250th birthday of the United States of America."

"Her dedication and service embody the values we honour each Veterans Day. Year after year, this tradition brings us together to recognise the courage, commitment and sacrifice of the men and women who have served our country and to ensure their stories are never forgotten. We are honoured to have Suni lead this year's parade and help kick off the nation's largest commemoration of service."

The New York City Veterans Day Parade 2026 was held Wednesday through the streets of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The parade, held annually on Veterans Day, is organised by United War Veterans Council (UWVC).

THE 107th edition of the parade brought together veterans, military families, service members, marching bands, community organisations, and supporters to "recognise the courage, service, and sacrifice of America's military heroes," according to information online.

Williams is a retired NASA astronaut and retired US Navy captain.

She was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998 and flew on three long-duration space missions. She has logged 608 days in space and completed 62 hours and 6 minutes of spacewalk time, fourth on NASA's all-time list, the UWVC said.

In June 2024, she launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft for its first crewed mission to the International Space Station. After NASA's decision to return Starliner uncrewed, she continued serving onboard the ISS and returned to Earth in March 2025 aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on NASA's Crew-9 mission, the statement added. (PTI)