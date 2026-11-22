HOUSTON, Nov 22: A 29-year-old Indian-origin man has been taken into custody by Federal immigration authorities in Texas following his conviction for attempted invasive visual recording, and he will remain detained while immigration court proceedings are pending, authorities said.

Raghul Anandakrishnan's custody has been assumed from a Texas county jail, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a post on Sunday.

In an official post on X, Raghul Anandakrishnan served time in a county jail in Texas after his conviction for attempted invasive visual recording. The conviction came after a woman reported that an employee at a wireless company went through her phone and transferred explicit photos of her from her phone to his.

"ICE took custody of him from the county jail. He'll remain in ICE custody pending immigration court proceedings," the post said.

The detention follows a June criminal case in Austin, where Austin Police Department records and Travis County court filings cited by local media showed Anandakrishnan was arrested while employed at a Total Wireless store.

According to court affidavits, he sent two intimate images from a customer's phone to his own device via AirDrop and accessed the customer's Snapchat account.

Travis County jail records show he was initially booked on June 7 on charges of invasive visual recording and computer security breach under a combined USD 10,000 bond and placed under no-contact orders before later being convicted of attempted invasive visual recording.

Federal officials have not immediately released details regarding his immigration status, current detention facility, or upcoming immigration court dates. (PTI)