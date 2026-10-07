Indian Navy emerging as powerful maritime force: Rajnath Singh

VISAKHAPATNAM, Oct 6: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the Indian Navy had emerged as a powerful maritime force with growing combat capabilities and indigenous platforms, and called for leveraging India's maritime potential for economic growth, strategic strength and national prosperity.

Addressing naval personnel and their families at a Barakhana organised by the Eastern Naval Command here, Rajnath said the Navy had demonstrated its ability to respond decisively to security challenges and played a key role in safeguarding India's maritime interests.

He highlighted the Navy's role in the 1971 war, particularly Operation Trident, when Indian naval forces struck Karachi harbour.

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He said the operation demonstrated the Navy's capability to protect the country's maritime frontiers and project power when required.

The Defence Minister said India was developing and inducting advanced indigenous naval platforms, including aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines, stealth frigates and Scorp ne-class submarines, reflecting the country's growing defence capabilities and self-reliance.

He said the strength of the Navy was not limited to ships, submarines and technology but also depended on the professionalism, courage, patriotism and commitment of its personnel.

The Defence Minister called for a broader maritime vision, saying the seas should be viewed not only as boundaries requiring protection but also as avenues for economic development, strategic influence and national prosperity.

He paid tribute to naval personnel and their families for their courage, dedication and contribution to national security.

He said the support and sacrifices of families enabled personnel deployed at sea to discharge their duties effectively.

Rajnath said the Barakhana provided an opportunity to strengthen fraternity and camaraderie among naval personnel, their families and the leadership, and reaffirmed the bond between the Defence Forces and the nation.

(UNI)