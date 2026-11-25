DUBAI, Nov 24: Indian nationals were among 13 people killed in a bus-truck collision in the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Tuesday.

The consulate said it has reached out to the bereaved families and is working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance. It said further details were being ascertained.

It is not yet clear how many Indians were killed or injured in the latest accident.

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The UAE Ministry of Interior on Tuesday said a passenger bus and a truck collided on Al Watan Road in Ras Al Khaimah. It had initially reported 11 deaths.

Two more victims later succumbed to their injuries in hospital, taking the toll to 13, Gulf News reported, adding that another 14 people were injured in the accident.

The passenger bus was carrying 41 people when it crashed into a truck that had stopped on the side of the road due to a mechanical fault, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khamiah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals," the Indian mission said in a post on X.

It also issued a 24-hour toll-free helpline number, 800-46342, for assistance.

The incident comes days after four Indians were among 14 people killed in a multi-vehicle road accident in Fujairah in the UAE.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of November 13, involved 23 vehicles, including trucks, and left 30 people injured.

The injured included seven Indian nationals, along with citizens of the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, Egypt, Oman and Brazil. (PTI)