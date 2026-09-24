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Home / International / Indian national arrested  with illegal gold in Nepal

Indian national arrested  with illegal gold in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Sept 24:  An Indian national was among two people arrested on Thursday at Nepal's international airport for possessing more than half a kilogram of illegal gold, authorities said. Mohammad Chera Thodi, 42, was arrested from the parking area of...

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Daily Excelsior
04:16 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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KATHMANDU, Sept 24:  An Indian national was among two people arrested on Thursday at Nepal's international airport for possessing more than half a kilogram of illegal gold, authorities said.
Mohammad Chera Thodi, 42, was arrested from the parking area of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu when the police followed him as his activities were suspicious.
Thodi arrived from Doha on a Qatar Airways flight. During a security check, authorities recovered 536 grams of illegal gold from his luggage.
Meanwhile, the police also arrested a Nepali national, identified as Anish Ansari, 32, a resident of Pachrauta Municipality of Bara district.
Ansari was on board the same aircraft and arrived with 69.6 grams of gold without any supporting documents, police said. (PTI)
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