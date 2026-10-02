BEIJING/ISLAMABAD, Oct 2: Indian missions in China, Japan, Pakistan and several other countries marked Mahatma Gandhi's 157th birth anniversary on Friday by highlighting the enduring relevance of his universal message of peace, truth and non-violence.

Indian diplomats, members of the Indian diaspora and local dignitaries joined commemorative events across the globe to pay tributes to Gandhi.

In Beijing, Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami offered floral tributes to Gandhi at an event organised by the Indian mission.

"@EOIBeijing, together with the Indian community and Friends of India, commemorated the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Jintai Art Museum today," the Indian Embassy in China said in a post on X.

Doraiswami was joined by Yuan Xikun, curator of Jintai Art Museum, in offering floral tributes to Gandhi, it said.

A soulful musical tribute by Chinese artistes and moving renditions of Gandhi's favourite bhajans by members of the Indian diaspora marked a celebration of peace, harmony, and non-violence in Beijing.

In Shanghai, Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur was joined by consul generals of BRICS countries in paying floral tributes to Gandhi.

Remembering Bapu, Mathur and distinguished speakers reflected on Gandhi's life, teachings and their relevance in today's world, the Indian consulate said in a social media post.

In Japan, Indian Ambassador Naguma Mallick joined officials and Indian community members in laying flowers at Gandhi's statue in Edogawa and reflecting on his legacy.

During the event, Ambassador Mallick highlighted Gandhi's guiding principles and the universal values he left behind, including the spirit of "Antyodaya" -- prioritising the needs of the most vulnerable -- cleanliness, and service to society, the Indian mission in Tokyo said in a social media post.

Also in Japan, youth groups performed devotional songs along the Edo River, carrying forward Gandhi's enduring message of peace and non-violence.

In Islamabad, India's Charge d'Affaires Satyanjal Pandey and other members of the mission paid floral tributes to Gandhi.

"Cd'A @DrSatyanjal and @Indiainislamabad members paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of #Gandhijayanti, remembering his message of truth and non-violence," the mission said in a social media post.

In Nepal, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu marked Gandhi Jayanti with Charge d'Affaires Rakesh Pandey and officials of the mission paying floral tributes to him.

Students and teachers of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in Nepal also sang hymns cherished by Gandhi.

In Australia, High Commissioner Nagesh Singh, along with officers and staff of the Indian mission, community leaders and members of the Indian diaspora, paid floral tributes at Gandhi's statue in Glebe Park, Canberra.

The event, which also marked the International Day of Non-Violence, remembered Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence and peace.

In New Zealand, High Commissioner Muanpuii Saiawi, Wellington Mayor Andrew Little, MP Ayesha Verrall, Indian community leaders and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to Gandhi at Wellington Railway Station.

Speakers reflected on Gandhi's life and teachings and their relevance in the contemporary world, while women and children presented dance and musical performances as part of the commemoration.

In Bahrain, Charge d'Affaires Rajiv Kumar Mishra paid floral tributes to Gandhi, with the Indian mission highlighting his enduring legacy of peace, truth and ahimsa (non-violence).

In South Korea, members of the Indian Embassy, the Indian community and others paid floral tributes at Gandhi's bust at Yonsei University in Songdo to commemorate his birth anniversary.

Gandhi Jayanti was also observed by Indian missions in other countries, including Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkiye. (PTI)