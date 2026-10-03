Indian mission organises beach cleaning drive in Chittagong as part of Gandhi Jayanti

DHAKA, Oct 2 : The Assistant High Commission of India in Chattogram, Bangladesh, organised a beach cleaning drive at Patenga Sea Beach, to mark the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Held from 9am to 11am local time, the drive was organised by the Indian mission under the theme 'Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat' as part of 'Seva Pakhwada 2026' being observed across India and its global diplomatic missions from September 17 to October 2, 2026.

The Assistant High Commissioner, along with other officials and employees of the Indian mission, took part in the initiative. Around 100 students from Chittagong Grammar School also joined the drive, collecting plastic, polythene and other waste from the beach and placing it at designated collection points.

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Participants, including students and members of the organising team, were given T-shirts featuring the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign theme.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police and Tourist Police provided security and maintained law and order during the event.

The Indian mission said the initiative aimed to promote environmental protection and cleanliness through youth participation, while raising awareness among local visitors and the wider public.

Similarly, the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh administered the formal Swachhata Pledge to officials, and the embassy organized welfare drives to felicitate sanitation workers for their contributions, with Assistant Commissions conducting similar programmes in Khulna, Sylhet, and Rajshahi, the Daily Sun reported.

(UNI)