SINGAPORE, Jul 31: The Indian High Commission in Singapore on Friday launched an initiative to enhance Indian women's knowledge and awareness, providing practical information on issues that impact their daily lives and well-being in the city-state.

The Women's Knowledge and Awareness Series was launched under the aegis of the High Commission's One Stop Centre (OSC), which supports distressed Indian women in Singapore.

Its inaugural session on Friday featured expert presentations on financial literacy, legal awareness, and mental health and psychological well-being, followed by a guided meditation session, the High Commission said in a statement.

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Experts also discussed topics like enhancing awareness, resilience and self-reliance through practical knowledge and guidance.

The series is an initiative designed to equip Indian women with practical information on issues affecting their daily lives and well-being in Singapore, the mission said.

It will continue through future sessions covering subjects relevant to the welfare, safety and empowerment of Indian women in Singapore, it added.

At Friday's event, High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule said that the Indian mission remains committed to ensuring the welfare of Indian nationals in Singapore through the OSC as a dedicated support platform.

"We launched the One Stop Centre to provide a dedicated support platform for Indian women in distress. Now, with this Knowledge Series, we are trying to raise awareness about important aspects like financial literacy, mental health and well-being," he told the nearly 120 women participants.

"We are also working with stakeholders and partner organisations to provide such curated support programmes for Indian migrant workers. We will continue our outreach to the Indian community in Singapore," he said.

Established by the High Commission in December 2025, the OSC has been providing integrated support to distressed Indian women in Singapore through a coordinated network of professional service providers and community partners, according to the statement.

Over the past seven months, the OSC has facilitated access to legal guidance, counselling, psychological support, medical referrals, temporary shelter and other welfare services, while also undertaking outreach initiatives to empower women through awareness and education, said the High Commission. (PTI)