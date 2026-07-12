Indian mission in Shanghai discusses agribusiness cooperation with Olam Agri

BEIJING, Jul 11: India's Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, met the regional leadership team of Olam Agri, a Saudi-owned global food, feed and fibre agribusiness, and discussed potential avenues for collaboration with Indian agribusiness stakeholders.

The meeting on Friday explored potential avenues for collaboration and partnership between Indian, Chinese and ASEAN agribusiness stakeholders, the Indian Consulate in Shanghai said in a social media post.

The discussions included opportunities to strengthen agricultural trade, enhance supply-chain resilience, promote knowledge exchange, and support broader food security objectives in the region, it said.

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During the meeting held in Shanghai, Mathur held talks with Himanshu Chaturvedi, Regional Head for China and ASEAN, and Ben Tong, Regional Head of Legal and Compliance, on developments in global agricultural markets, food security concerns relevant to the Global South and emerging risks to global supply chains.

Both sides also exchanged views on the importance of resilient, diversified and sustainable agricultural supply chains in supporting long-term food security, the mission said.

Olam Agri has extensive origination, processing and supply-chain capabilities across major agricultural markets. (PTI)